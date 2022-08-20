Difficult start for Dagenham & Redbridge, but there's a long way to go

Undeniably it’s been a difficult start to the season, just two points from the opening three games, but there are 43 games to go.

That’s my take following a week of football which saw us humbled at Woking, following a dismal display, and heartbroken after an improved performance in Eastleigh on Tuesday night.

The weight of expectation came crashing down on the Daggers in the 93rd minute in Hampshire, where those of us in the away end were silenced - in disbelief.

How could we throw away a victory from yet another corner, the source of all three goals conceded in the last week?

These repeated mistakes and inability to record a first win of the campaign have, once again, asked questions of Daryl McMahon.

I prefer not to engage in the debate at the level of McMahon in McMahon out as the results on the pitch at the minute go beyond such a trivial debate.

Many of us supporters were under no illusion that it would be an easy start and these new additions in key areas would fit in seamlessly. Ultimately, we have had two draws and a defeat, agonisingly close to victory last time out - we’re getting there.

The performance against Woking was poor, even for a team that is trying to find its pattern of play and formation, admittedly. There was little to no attacking threat on display coupled with a poor defensive performance.

However Tuesday night’s game showcased a bit more of what this team is capable of, good link-up play in the final third and for the majority of the game - defensively assured - David Longe-King leading the back line well.

However, there is no getting away from the recurring disaster when defending set-pieces that must be addressed if we are to reach our potential this season - and soon.

All in all, despite the concerns on defending set-pieces, there were signs of progression on Tuesday and the team we want to see is not a million miles away.

Don’t get me wrong, however, if we get to a stage where results continue to slide then we may have to change course, but it’s not at that stage just yet.

There have been changes in personnel, perhaps soon we may see a change in style, but the fact that McMahon is seeking answers in changing the side to see what works is encouraging.

So with a little more patience and belief off the pitch, I believe the Daggers can get back on track, hopefully starting today in front of the home crowd against an in-form Maidenhead side.

Alan Devonshire’s men are sitting in fifth with two wins from their opening three games, but with a point to prove and a win yet to be recorded, the Daggers will be determined to put an end to that form to go on a run of their own.

We’re in a difficult moment right now but when you put it in perspective, there are still 43 games to go, so let’s go onto the next one.

Come On You Daggers!