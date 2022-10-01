Dagenham & Redbridge slump to heavy defeat at Dorking

Dagenham & Redbridge slumped to a heavy defeat at Dorking on another day to forget in the National League.

Elliott Johnson returned to the starting line-up, while Harry Phipps was also given his first start of the season.

And Daggers saw Myles Weston cross for Josh Walker, whose header found the hands of Dan Lincoln on three minutes.

The hosts had penalty claims turned down soon after, while Elliot Justham denied Harry Ottaway at the other end on 13 minutes.

And the home side took the lead before the half-hour mark through James McShane, who calmly slotted past Justham after a throw-in was flicked on.

Justham tipped a shot from Ryan Seager past the post moments later, after a mistake by Manny Onariase.

But the respite was brief as Dorking doubled their lead on 33 minutes when Bobby-Joe Taylor's long-range effort hit a post and McShane tapped in the rebound.

Dean Rance and Onariase were booked before the break, with Walker - already cautioned on 25 minutes - then dismissed in stoppage time for a second bookable offence after a late challenge on goalkeeper Dan Lincoln.

Daryl McMahon made two changes during the break, replacing Kamarl Grant and Phipps with Josh Hare and Mo Sagaf respectively.

But Daggers fell further behind just five minutes after the restart as Seb Bowerman's long-range effort beat Justham.

And things got worse on 56 minutes as substitute Adam Mekki added a fourth for the home side, heading home a left-wing cross.

Daggers replaced Paul McCallum with Aaron Blair, but conceded a fifth before the hour as Seager headed home from six yards, and they saw Sam Ling pick up a yellow card on 71 minutes.

And although they managed to find the net six minutes from time, as Dan Lincoln turned the ball into his own net from an inswinging corner, it was little consolation for the visitors on a day to forget.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Ling, Grant (Hare 46), Onariase, Johnson, Rance, Robinson, Phipps (Sagaf 46), Weston, McCallum (Blair 57), Walker. Unused subs: Mussa, Topalloj.