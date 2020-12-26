Dagenham seal narrow victory over 10-men Dover

Published: 7:34 PM December 26, 2020

Daggers Angelo Balanta finds the back of the net against Ebbsfleet United in the FA Trophy third round at Victoria Road - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge sealed a narrow 1-0 victory over 10-men Dover Athletic on Boxing Day.

The Whites missed a penalty and were forced down to 10-men as Josh Passley was sent off for a foul on Darren McQueen with Angelo Balanta scoring the winner in the 47th minute at the Crabble.

Daggers striker Paul McCallum had two good chances in the early stages of the contest that he failed to take before the hosts Steven Rigg saw his shot blocked shortly after.

Former Dartford attacker McQueen then fired wide after getting in behind the Dover defence.

In the 36th minute Dover saw Passley sent off for a high tackle on McQueen but it wasn't until two minutes into the second-half when Dagenham finally took advantage of their dominance.

You may also want to watch:

A free-kick was played wide to the unmarked Myles Weston who had plenty of space on the edge of the penalty area, and his deep cross was headed in at the far post by the unmarked Angelo Balanta.

Dover had a golden opportunity to get themselves back into the match as they were awarded a penalty in the 62nd minute when Daggers loanee Liam Gordon brought down Ade Azeez.

Striker Azeez stepped up but his right-footed effort was denied by goalkeeper Elliot Justham.

McQueen then hit the post for Dagenham but they saw the game off to pick up a 1-0 victory.





Dover Athletic: Mersin, Passley, Spencer-Adams, De Havilland, Ransom, Wood, Hanson, Rooney (Bramble 71), Rigg (Mussa 85), Rose (Collins 79), Azeez.

Unused subs: Smith, Cumberbatch, Bramble, Mussa.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Eleftheriou (Weston 46), Clark, Reynolds, Croll, Gordon, Rance (Adams 46), Ogogo, Balanta, McCallum, McQueen.

Unused subs: Strizovic, Johnson, Wilson.