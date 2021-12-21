Dagenham head into festive period hoping to get back to full strength

Dagenham & Redbridge will head into a busy festive fixture list as they bid to climb their way back into the National League play-off places.

Daggers will travel away to Dover Athletic on Boxing Day (Sunday) before then hosting Aldershot Town on Tuesday, December 28 in two games which manager Daryl McMahon will be hoping to rack up some points against the strugglers.

The boss will also have more options at his disposal having seen the likes of Josh Walker, Junior Morais, Joey Jones and Mo Sagaf all return from injury although the squad still has a few injuries and players out due to Covid issues.

Josh Walker of Dagenham & Redbridge - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

“We’re hoping to get people back as quick as we can, touch wood by the time we get to Boxing Day, we’ll have a pretty fully fit squad,” McMahon admitted.

Dagenham currently sit 11th in the league table after 19 games played so far this season although they have struggled with injuries of late.

They’ll be hoping to get everyone back fit and start pushing on once again as they chase down the top 10 heading into the second-half of the campaign.

They also bolstered their options in defence earlier this week by bringing in centre-back Yoan Zouma.

The 23-year-old joins following a short stint at Barrow, where the defender appeared four times for the former National League winners.

During his time at Barrow, Zouma joined Altrincham on a short loan deal during the 2020/21 season, making five appearances in the Vanarama National League during his time there.

The defender also has 17 league one appearances to his name with Bolton Wanderers, whom he joined the academy of after departing SCO Angers in 2018.

Yoan is the younger brother of West Ham United defender Kurt.

Daryl McMahon said: “We’re delighted to have Zooms (Zouma) on board; he’s been training with us for a week or so now, and he comes here with plenty of experience.

“Yoan has been at Bolton and Barrow in the Football League, and he’s a player that we think improves us, as well as us being able to assist his development in return.

“He has good physical attributes, is an aggressive defender, and is a brilliant size for this division at 6”4 as well.”