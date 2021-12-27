Dagenham players 'terrific' in Dover win says boss McMahon

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon thought his side were ‘terrific’ although he was full of praise for opponents Dover Athletic as they won 2-0.

A brace from midfielder Matt Robinson guided the Daggers to three points on Boxing Day at the Crabble Athletic Ground to continue building some momentum.

But the boss knew and felt it was a tough affair with the Whites battling throughout the contest despite being well adrift at the bottom of the National League.

“It was a tough game, we knew it was going to be tough, the players are working really hard for Andy (Hessenthaler) I think you can see that,” McMahon said.

“They’re committed to the cause, they still believe they can make a fight of where they are, and Boxing Day games are always tough.

Frustration for Angelo Balanta of Dagenham - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“The rain and the pitch it was quite heavy, but I thought the players were terrific.

“We’ve had players come back from injury, we’ve got a few out still, but we’ve got a good energy and togetherness about us.”

Matt Robinson notched twice to take his tally up to three goals in the league this campaign much to the delight of McMahon.

“Robbo is brilliant, in these conditions he is hardened to them, he’s a grafter and you know you can always rely on him.

“He makes the right decisions at the right time, he was awesome, and got rewarded with his goals.”

New signing Yoan Zouma made his full debut for Dagenham in the match and the boss feels there is plenty more to come from the young defender.

“I thought he was outstanding, he was tired at the end, he hasn’t played for a while. We’ll have to wrap him in cotton wool now to get him ready to go again. I thought he was awesome. He’s only 23 so he will get better and better.”

Dagenham took a number of fans away to Dover and McMahon was keen to thank the travelling support.

“Thanks a lot, it was brilliant to get support down here, especially on Boxing Day in the rain.”