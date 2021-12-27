News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Dagenham players 'terrific' in Dover win says boss McMahon

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:14 AM December 27, 2021
Matt Robinson of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Eastleigh, Vanarama National League Footbal

Matt Robinson of Dagenham - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon thought his side were ‘terrific’ although he was full of praise for opponents Dover Athletic as they won 2-0. 

A brace from midfielder Matt Robinson guided the Daggers to three points on Boxing Day at the Crabble Athletic Ground to continue building some momentum. 

But the boss knew and felt it was a tough affair with the Whites battling throughout the contest despite being well adrift at the bottom of the National League. 

“It was a tough game, we knew it was going to be tough, the players are working really hard for Andy (Hessenthaler) I think you can see that,” McMahon said. 

“They’re committed to the cause, they still believe they can make a fight of where they are, and Boxing Day games are always tough. 

Frustration for Angelo Balanta of Dagenham at the final whistle during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Eastl

Frustration for Angelo Balanta of Dagenham - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“The rain and the pitch it was quite heavy, but I thought the players were terrific. 

“We’ve had players come back from injury, we’ve got a few out still, but we’ve got a good energy and togetherness about us.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Jailed: County lines drug dealer from Chadwell Heath
  2. 2 Crucial stage in Dagenham & Redbridge’s season
  3. 3 Latest phase of Dagenham industrial park gets planning approval
  1. 4 East London boroughs have three lowest Covid booster jab uptake rates in UK
  2. 5 Barking man 'overcomes individual battles' in Royal Variety Performance
  3. 6 Motorcyclist, 20, dies after alleged hit and run in Chadwell Heath
  4. 7 Air ambulance introduces new team to increase its service
  5. 8 Matt Robinson brace guides Dagenham to victory at Dover
  6. 9 Things to do in east London from Boxing Day to New Year's Eve
  7. 10 Covid cases jump 62% at King George and Queen's hospitals

Matt Robinson notched twice to take his tally up to three goals in the league this campaign much to the delight of McMahon. 

“Robbo is brilliant, in these conditions he is hardened to them, he’s a grafter and you know you can always rely on him. 

“He makes the right decisions at the right time, he was awesome, and got rewarded with his goals.” 

New signing Yoan Zouma made his full debut for Dagenham in the match and the boss feels there is plenty more to come from the young defender. 

“I thought he was outstanding, he was tired at the end, he hasn’t played for a while. We’ll have to wrap him in cotton wool now to get him ready to go again. I thought he was awesome. He’s only 23 so he will get better and better.” 

Dagenham took a number of fans away to Dover and McMahon was keen to thank the travelling support. 

“Thanks a lot, it was brilliant to get support down here, especially on Boxing Day in the rain.” 

Dagenham & Redbridge FC
Non-League Football
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Thames View Infants in Barking

Data

Revealed: The cost of living near the best schools in Barking and Dagenham

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Yesterday (November 4), firefighters tackled a flat fire on Abbey Road in St John's Wood. 

London Live News | Updated

Firefighters battle shop blaze in Chadwell Heath

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The pair were sentenced at Basildon Crown Court. Picture: Chris Radburn

London Live News

Three men convicted after 'vicious and prolonged' machete attack

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Amazon UK Services Ltd 43010 DRM4 Barking Christian Pearson

London Live News

Amazon delivery station in Barking opens in time for Christmas

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon