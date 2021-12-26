Matt Robinson brace guides Dagenham to victory at Dover

A Matt Robinson brace guided Dagenham & Redbridge to a 2-0 victory over Dover Athletic on Boxing Day.

Daryl McMahon’s men nearly got off to the dream start just three minutes in, after Myles Weston dragged a shot just wide of the far post after Angelo Balanta played him through with a brilliant ball through the defence.

Dover had a chance of their own just three minutes later, but Henry Woods’ half-volley from the edge of the box dipped just over the bar.

The Daggers took the lead after ten minutes, after a Will Wright corner was eventually turned in by midfielder Matt Robinson to give the visitors an early lead.

Wright delivered another one of his dangerous balls into the box nine minutes later which was nodded away by Seth Twumasi, just before Weston could get onto the end of it.

The Daggers came close again just 23 minutes in, with a well weighted Sam Ling ball finding Junior Morias, who couldn’t get enough on his first time shot which allowed Dover ‘keeper Josh Bexon to gather.

Robinson got his second of the afternoon following some brilliant play by Mo Sagaf, who picked up the ball in the midfield and took it towards the edge of the box, picked out Robinson, who took a touch and picked out the bottom corner with great composure.

The Daggers started the second half the stronger of the two sides, holding the majority of possession for the opening minutes.

Will Wright had himself a free kick in a dangerous position following a foul on Balanta; his effort looked to be a good one before bending just too far from the goal.

There should have been a third goal in the game for the Daggers, after Morias sent a tricky ball into the box, which was deflected goal-bound by a Dover defender, but Bexon made a brilliant reaction save to keep the score the same.

Callum Reynolds found himself in the book following a foul on Kwale Da Costa, who decided to shoot from the resulting free kick, but the ball glided straight into the arms of Justham.

Daggers captain Balanta saw the game out with an optimistic effort on goal from 25 yards out, but his shot wasn’t enough to trouble the Dover goal.

Daggers Line Up: Justham, Wright, Reynolds, Zouma, Ling, Robinson, Sagaf, Weston, Balanta, Walker (Akanbi, 71’), Morias (Vilhete, 80’)

Unused Subs: Strizovic, Saunders, Scott







