News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Opinion

Crucial stage in Dagenham & Redbridge’s season

person

Keane Handley

Published: 12:11 PM December 26, 2021
Dagenham & Redbridge captain Angelo Balanta on the ball

Dagenham & Redbridge captain Angelo Balanta on the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

It’s a crucial few days in the Daggers’ season, buoyed by returning players and a victory (albeit on penalties) in the FA Trophy. 

It was far from a vintage display in Truro, but the returning Josh Walker was on hand to put the Daggers in front - great to see him back scoring. Then, the ever-reliable Elliot Justham stepped up in the penalty-shootout to see us through - an excellent penalty save. 

The draw was also a treat, home to Southend, a fixture every Dagger will relish. But, more imminent is the match away to Dover today, McMahon’s men very much favourites in a game we’re expected to win. 

However, that last sentence will ring some alarm bells I’m sure, the Daggers rarely doing things the easy way or ‘as expected’. 

Despite that, I have little doubt the Visitors  will win and convincingly, continuing their bounce back from a dip in form, after a lengthy break from league action. 

As aforementioned, the players returning from injury, the likes of Joey Jones, Josh Walker and Junior Morias - whom we’ve seen little of - will be a further boost and reason to be confident for this one. 

Also, I’d like to see Yoan Zouma in action over this busy period of action, the 6ft 4” centre back looks a very exciting signing. I think we will see him as these three games in a week require some rotation to maximise chances of victory.

So, there are three games in a week, the second being Aldershot as we return to Victoria Road - a trickier test but nonetheless a must-win - the Daggers six points off the play-offs.

Ibby Akanbi may be seeking a goal or two against his former club, the striker recently extending his stay at the club until the end of the season. He’s got a fantastic strike, so when he gets it in the box, there’s always that belief the net will bulge soon after.

However that confidence is lacking in the other box, so hopefully the ruthlessness is brought in (particularly in the air) by Yoan Zouma - it is imperative the concession of soft goals is cut out as the table takes shape. 

While everyone is encouraged to get boosted now, the Daggers are boosted by new signings and players retuning from injury as we head into the new year - results needed to stay in contention for the top 7. 

That’s all for now, let’s hope we finish the year on a high - a good one overall, progression visible - and come next Saturday we’ll be six points richer. Happy New Year and Come On You Daggers! 
 

Dagenham & Redbridge FC
Non-League Football
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Thames View Infants in Barking

Data

Revealed: The cost of living near the best schools in Barking and Dagenham

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Yesterday (November 4), firefighters tackled a flat fire on Abbey Road in St John's Wood. 

London Live News | Updated

Firefighters battle shop blaze in Chadwell Heath

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The pair were sentenced at Basildon Crown Court. Picture: Chris Radburn

London Live News

Three men convicted after 'vicious and prolonged' machete attack

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Amazon UK Services Ltd 43010 DRM4 Barking Christian Pearson

London Live News

Amazon delivery station in Barking opens in time for Christmas

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon