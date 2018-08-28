Search

Boxing: Dupre to return to ring after Christmas binge

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 January 2019

Alex Taylor, Niall Joyce and Robin Dupre

Alex Taylor, Niall Joyce and Robin Dupre

Archant

Robin Dupre has decided to carry on fighting – after getting on the scales following a Christmas binge!

The Dagenham cruiserweight returns to the ring at the York Hall in Bethnal Green on Saturday, February 2 looking to put a disappointing loss to Chris Billam-Smith firmly behind him.

Dupre said: “After that fight, I thought ‘If I’m not going to beat other prospects, what’s the point ?’

“I’ve been boxing for years because I want to be a champion and it doesn’t make sense to carry on if I’m not going to get there.

“My head wasn’t right in my last fight.

“I didn’t feel myself in there. In between rounds, I really wasn’t bothered if I won or lost. I knew I was losing the fight, but didn’t have the aggression and desire to turn it around.

“I trained well, but it just wasn’t my night.

“I ate a load of rubbish over Christmas, got on the scales and I was nearly 17 stones.

“I thought ‘‘If I know I’ve got a fight, I will get the weight off.’ I rang (manager) Mickey (Helliet) and told him ‘I need a fight. I need to kick start a healthy lifestyle’.

“I’ve decided to have one last push. I’m going to have another go and try to get down to light-heavyweight.

“I’m going to get the weight off. I will be so much sharper at light-heavyweight.

“I know what I’ve been doing wrong. After fights, I would decide to eat and drink for a couple of weeks and that turned into a month.

“I’m not doing that again. I’ve also been working long hours and not getting enough sleep. I know what I’ve got to do and I’m going to do it right and have a proper go at this now.”

