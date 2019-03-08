Search

Eastbury's Baig selected in England squad

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 June 2019

Eastbury Community School's Maliha Baig (left) will represent England in Guernsey later this month (pic: Greenhouse Sports)

Youngster will take on rivals from other home countries in Guernsey later this month

Eastbury Community School pupil Maliha Baig has been named in England's squad for the British Senior Schools' International in Guernsey later this month.

The 11-year-old is one of four gold medallists from the Butterfly Schools' Individual Championships selected to spearhead England's squad.

Baig will compete in the under-14s category and will come up against rivals from Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Jersey, Isle of Man and hosts Guernsey.

The table tennis programme at Eastbury is run by sport-for-development charity Greenhouse Sports who place inspirational coaches within schools to develop young people both in sport and life.

Last year, Greenhouse Sports coaches worked with over 8,000 young people, targeting schools where two-thirds of pupils live in areas of high deprivation.

The table tennis programme at Eastbury supported by players of the People's Postcode Lottery.

Greenhouse Sports coach Jason Clark, who works full-time in Eastbury School and coaches Baig, said: "Maliha was delighted to find out that she's been selected to represent England in Guernsey.

"Even though she is only 11, it is a great experience for her to play against older players. Maliha said her aim is to represent at the Olympics in the future."

For more information on Greenhouse Sports, visit greenhousesports.org.

