School Sport: Eastbury pupil Baig serves up title

PUBLISHED: 13:46 06 February 2020

Eastbury School's Maliha Baig celebrates her win in the under-16 girls' singles at the Jack Petchey Schools' Table Tennis Championshpis (pic Stephen Pover)

Stephen Pover

Eastbury School's Maliha Baig won the under-16 girls' title at the East London final of the Jack Petchey Schools singles championships on Sunday.

Baig, 12, beat Melissa Qian, 14, by an 11-6, 11-2, 11-7 margin at Morpeth School and will compete in the next stage at UEL on April 4.

She said: "This is a good competition and I like winning. I want to wi nmore gold medals and can't wait for the final."

Baig is ranked national number one at under-13 level and had won in the Jack Petchey competition before.

Now in its 10th year, the East London finals attracted 123 players from 23 schools in Barking & Dagenham, Bexley, City of London, Greenwich, Hackney, Havering, Lewisham, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets. Age ranges included boys and girls under-11s, 13s, 16s and 19s.

Sir Jack Petchey CBE, 94, said: "As a young man I loved playing table tennis. It kept me fit and active and developed my elf-discipline and confidence.

"It's great to know so many play every week as this programme is close to my heart."

