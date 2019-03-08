Search

Eastbury pupil Baig wins national schools title

PUBLISHED: 16:00 03 May 2019

Eastbury Community School pupil Maliha Baig (pic: Michael Loveder)

Eastbury Community School pupil Maliha Baig (pic: Michael Loveder)

Talented youngster impressed in Wolverhampton recently

Eastbury Community School pupil Maliha Baig was crowned the girls' under-13 champion at the Butterfly National Schools Individual Championships.

The talented youngster travelled to Wolverhampton, where she faced some of the country's other top prospects.

Seeded sixth, the 11-year-old defeated top seed Anna Green 3-0 (11-3, 11-7, 11-5) in the semi-finals and second seed Megan Jones 3-0 (11-9, 11-8, 11-8) in the final to claim the title.

It has been a fine run of form for Baig, who only two weeks ago triumphed in the Under-12 National Cup.

“It was a hard competition and I really didn't expect to win at all,” said Baig.

“I thought I would lose in the semi-final and definitely in the final because I'd never beaten Anna or Megan before.”

