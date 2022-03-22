McCallum makes mark as Dagenham & Redbridge maintain midweek momentum

Paul McCallum's 15th goal of the season saw Dagenham & Redbridge claim three more points in their push for a National League play-off spot.

It was a fourth Tuesday night success in a row for Daryl McMahon's men, following 3-0 wins over Maidenhead United, Yeovil Town and Southend United.

And it helped them bounce back from their weekend defeat at the hands of Notts County, with a trip to Grimsby Town next on their agenda this coming weekend.

Angela Balanta saw an early cross gathered by Joe McConnell, before Callum Reynolds put Brennan Camp's low cross behind for an Eastleigh corner on nine minutes.

And the hosts went close soon after when Camp fired into the side netting from Jake Hesketh's cross.

Junior Morias made his way into the home side's box but saw his cutback cleared, then beat Camp and dragged a shot just wide of the near post.

But Daggers opened the scoring on 33 minutes when Josh Hare's dangerous cross was headed up into the air by Tom Broadbent and intercepted by Balanta, who crossed for in-form McCallum to score his sixth goal of the month.

Dean Rance fired a shot just wide from the edge of the box on 40 minutes and Matt Robinson almost found the run of Morias, but saw the ball hit the back of Danny Whitehall.

Mauro Vilhete showed some brilliant footwork early in the second half, but was fouled by Cav Miley, who escaped a booking.

But Daggers saw Reynolds cautioned for a tussle with Whitehall, before Eastleigh sent a free-kick onto the roof of Elliot Justham's net.

The visitors were awarded a penalty shortly before the hour mark, when Vilhete was tripped inside the box, but Morias saw his spot-kick saved by Joe McDonnell.

Balanta then made way for Mo Sagaf and Daggers went close to a second midway through the half when Elliot Johnson floated the ball into the box and McCallum rose highest to see a downward header gathered well by McDonnell.

Morias then picked out Sagaf, who took a touch inside the box and fired past the keeper but saw his shot cleared off the line by one of McDonnell's Eastleigh teammates.

The hosts had shouts for a penalty waved away when Sam Smart went down in the box, with Daggers replacing Vilhete with Weston for the last 14 minutes.

And Eastleigh had a great chance to level when Whitehall picked out Smart, who dragged a cross just beyond Tyrone Barnett, before Brett Pitman sliced his volley wide from the edge of the box.

Having signed from Scunthorpe a week earlier, Manny Onariase made his return to action in the closing stages as a replacement for Morias.

And Daggers produced some brilliant defending, with Reynolds putting his body on the line to help see the ball out during stoppage time.

Dagenham & Redbridge; Justham, Wright, Reynolds, Johnson, Hare, Rance, Robinson, Vilhete (Weston 76), Balanta (Sagaf 64), McCallum, Morias (Onariase 89). Unused subs: Walker, Ling.