Dagenham & Redbridge denied by last-gasp Eastleigh equaliser

Dagenham & Redbridge suffered injury-time heartache as Eastleigh snatched a late National League point.

Paul McCallum's second-half goal looked to have Daryl McMahon's men their first win of the new season, but Charlie Carter had the last word to split the points.

McMahon brought Mauro Vilhete back into the side after Saturday's 2-0 loss at Woking and also handed Nik Tavares his first start.

And after Mo Sagaf's shot was deflected behind, McCallum's effort from the corner was collected by home keeper Joe McDonnell.

Daggers had a let-off when Jake Hesketh overhit a free-kick on 10 minutes, while Corey Panter curled another effort just wide of the target.

Ryan Hill then fired straight into the hands of Elliot Justham from the edge of the box, before Sagaf forced McDonnell into action from 20 yards at the other end on 29 minutes.

Eastleigh's best chance of the half came five minutes later when Brennan Camp dug out a cross on the right and Vincent Harper headed over.

And there was little action of note after the restart until Junior Morias picked up the first yellow card of the night shortly before the hour mark.

Myles Weston had his name taken as well moments later and Eastleigh were awarded a free-kick in a dangerous position, which was headed clear by the Daggers defence.

And the visitors broke the deadlock on 63 minutes as Morias got free on the left and cut the ball back for McCallum to slot home.

Daggers had a good chance for a second four minutes later as Sagaf picked the ball up some 20 yards from goal ad let fly but saw McDonnell make the save.

And as the visitors kept the pressure on, captain Matt Robinson sent a curling effort over the bar on 68 minutes.

The home side saw JJ McKeirnan fire into the hands of Justham with just under a quarter of an hour to play, but Daggers were inches away from doubling their lead on 77 minutes when Vilhete hit the post with an outstanding effort and the ball bounced straight to an Eastleigh defender.

Morias made way for Josh Walker in the closing stages before Eastleigh forced a late corner and saw Carter bundle the ball home in a goalmouth scramble to earn a share of the spoils.

Daggers return to Victoria Road to host Maidenhead United on Saturday (3pm).

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Hare, Longe-King, Johnson, Weston, Vilhete, Tavares, Robinson, Sagaf, McCallum, Morias (Walker 88). Unused subs: Strizovic, Rance, Onariase, Zouma.

Attendance: 1,776 (including 79 Dagenham fans).