Elite Tang Soo Do trio impress at European competition

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 June 2019

(From left) Elite Tang Soo Do's Andrew Paddon, Danielle Paddon and Nicholas Eke (pic: Elite Tang Soo Do)

The latest news from the Elite Tang Soo Do Martial Arts Club

Three students from the Dagenham Park School-based Elite Tang Soo Do Martial Arts Club gained success of varying degrees at a European Kickboxing and Martial Arts tournament last week.

Danielle Paddon, 18, won a gold medal in her kata category and silver in sparring, while her brother Andrew, 24, took bronze in his kata division.

The medal success bodes well for the Paddon siblings, who will be competing in Malta later in the year.

Club colleague Nicholas Eke, 16, took home bronze in his sparring category at his first ever kickboxing event.

Elite Tang Soo Do chief instructor Stuart Reason said: "I am very proud of how all of our students competed.

"We are fairly new to the kickboxing circuit and it's fantastic to see how well our students are doing.

"We have been mainly a traditional karate style-based club, but it's very reassuring to know that the skills we teach can be transferred to compete against many different styles with success."

