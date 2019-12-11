Search

Advanced search

Elite Tang Soo Do members impress

PUBLISHED: 16:00 11 December 2019

Elite Tang Soo Do members face the camera at an event in Braintree

Elite Tang Soo Do members face the camera at an event in Braintree

Archant

Elite Tang Soo Do Martial Arts Club members have impressed during a couple of busy weeks.

Elite Tang Soo Do's Danielle Paddon and Sandeep Singh celebrateElite Tang Soo Do's Danielle Paddon and Sandeep Singh celebrate

Instructor Danielle Paddon took part in a 12-hour grading to attain her third dan black belt, while 13-year-old Sandeep Singh gained his first dan black belt.

Chief instructor Stuart Reason said: "This was an extremely long and tough grading in which the candidates had to first participate in a written exam followed by a fitness tests and a demonstration of all the skills that have been learnt over the years.

"They went on to display self defence techniques in a number of scenarios before finally sparring against single and multiple opponents.

"Both the students totally deserved their new grades after many years of training, Danielle first started karate with us at the age of four and Sandeep was six when he first stepped into the training hall."

You may also want to watch:

A group of 20 students from the Dagenham Park School-based club took part in a small friendly regional event at Braintree.

Members competed in three different categories, including empty hand forms, weapons forms and sparring, with almost all winning a medal of some sort and many taking gold.

Reason added: ""In the last few months we have had a huge influx of new members and for many this was there first taste of competition, they had all prepared very well and gave a fantastic account of themselves.

"As an instructor I could not be prouder of how the children and young people of this community continue to show off the skills, respect and discipline that they have gained through martial arts.

"We are still quite busy as we have another competition in Coventry this weekend and then an awards and Christmas celebration in a week or so.

"I am very excited to see our new students go on to bigger and better things in the new year."

Most Read

‘It just doesn’t make sense’: Coroner records open verdict into death of Dagenham teen Kane Johnson

Kane Johnson. Picture: via MPS.

Two lanes of the A13 closed between Rainham and Barking while emergency services respond to car crash

A collision has closed two lanes of the A13 into town between Barking and Wennington this morning causing heavy traffic. Picture: TFL

Barking hacker ordered to fork over £270k and Rolex or face more jail time

Zain Qaiser (pictured) has been ordered to pay more than £270,000 or get two years added to his six-year jail sentence. Picture: NCA.

Panto review: Dame Trott steals the show in Barking Broadway’s Jack and the Beanstalk

Jack and the Beanstalk at the Barking Broadway is a solid performance of the panto classic. Picture: Broadway Theatre.

General election 2019: Meet the Barking candidates

Voters go to the polls on December 12. Picture: Rui Vieira

Most Read

‘It just doesn’t make sense’: Coroner records open verdict into death of Dagenham teen Kane Johnson

Kane Johnson. Picture: via MPS.

Two lanes of the A13 closed between Rainham and Barking while emergency services respond to car crash

A collision has closed two lanes of the A13 into town between Barking and Wennington this morning causing heavy traffic. Picture: TFL

Barking hacker ordered to fork over £270k and Rolex or face more jail time

Zain Qaiser (pictured) has been ordered to pay more than £270,000 or get two years added to his six-year jail sentence. Picture: NCA.

Panto review: Dame Trott steals the show in Barking Broadway’s Jack and the Beanstalk

Jack and the Beanstalk at the Barking Broadway is a solid performance of the panto classic. Picture: Broadway Theatre.

General election 2019: Meet the Barking candidates

Voters go to the polls on December 12. Picture: Rui Vieira

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Elite Tang Soo Do members impress

Elite Tang Soo Do members face the camera at an event in Braintree

Silver lining for Toshi Kazoku Judokwai

Toshi Kazoku Judokwai's Ruby Delaney with her silver medal at the British Judo Championships

‘I’m very overwhelmed’: Barking memorial bench replaced after suspected theft

Mr Bloom's 42-year-old daughter Michelle Grant and her son Connor Jenkins. Ms Grant says she discovered the original bench missing on August 6, but is pleased to see the new dedication to her father. Picture: Luke Acton.

To help people with autism and learning disabilities into work Barking and Dagenham College launches internships

Barking and Dagenham College students Alex Smyth, 18, and Jordan Ruhuma, 19. They're both on supported internships at Barking Riverside to help them learn skills for the workplace. Picture: BDC.

Dagenham man raises £400 for Saint Francis Hospice with Christmas lights switch-on

Some of the lights in Keith Torr's 2019 display. Picture: Keith Torr.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists