Elite Tang Soo Do members impress

Elite Tang Soo Do members face the camera at an event in Braintree Archant

Elite Tang Soo Do Martial Arts Club members have impressed during a couple of busy weeks.

Elite Tang Soo Do's Danielle Paddon and Sandeep Singh celebrate Elite Tang Soo Do's Danielle Paddon and Sandeep Singh celebrate

Instructor Danielle Paddon took part in a 12-hour grading to attain her third dan black belt, while 13-year-old Sandeep Singh gained his first dan black belt.

Chief instructor Stuart Reason said: "This was an extremely long and tough grading in which the candidates had to first participate in a written exam followed by a fitness tests and a demonstration of all the skills that have been learnt over the years.

"They went on to display self defence techniques in a number of scenarios before finally sparring against single and multiple opponents.

"Both the students totally deserved their new grades after many years of training, Danielle first started karate with us at the age of four and Sandeep was six when he first stepped into the training hall."

A group of 20 students from the Dagenham Park School-based club took part in a small friendly regional event at Braintree.

Members competed in three different categories, including empty hand forms, weapons forms and sparring, with almost all winning a medal of some sort and many taking gold.

Reason added: ""In the last few months we have had a huge influx of new members and for many this was there first taste of competition, they had all prepared very well and gave a fantastic account of themselves.

"As an instructor I could not be prouder of how the children and young people of this community continue to show off the skills, respect and discipline that they have gained through martial arts.

"We are still quite busy as we have another competition in Coventry this weekend and then an awards and Christmas celebration in a week or so.

"I am very excited to see our new students go on to bigger and better things in the new year."