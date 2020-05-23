Search

England Boxing to launch ‘Box In Mind Bitesize’ mental health sessions

PUBLISHED: 13:02 23 May 2020

Young boxers get down to some sparring in the ring at the newly opened Fairbairn Boxing Club at the Greenhill Centre in Manor Park

Young boxers get down to some sparring in the ring at the newly opened Fairbairn Boxing Club at the Greenhill Centre in Manor Park

Photography by Ken Mears

England Boxing is set to launch a series of free 30-minute online mental health awareness sessions called ‘Box In Mind Bitesize’.

It will take the popular three-hour course that is normally attended in person and repackage it so it can be easily accessed during the Coronavirus outbreak.

The original Box In Mind course was piloted last February in London and has since been successfully rolled out across the country.

The course content, put together with assistance from Mental Health Charity Mind, aims to increase awareness around mental health problems within boxing clubs.

It also gives guidance on how to spot the signs that someone is encountering problems with their mental health, and explains what they can then do to get that person the

right help.

Box in Mind’s switch to online comes as Mental Health Awareness Week is in full swing, with England Boxing supporting this year’s ‘Be Kind’ theme.

Bitesize will be run regularly by the Box In Mind tutors and will be fully interactive.

“Due to the Coronavirus, all Box In Mind courses to be attended in person have been postponed until September 2020, exactly when the strain on people’s mental health is at its greatest because of the unique circumstances we find ourselves in,” said Lynette Mayo, England Boxing’s lead on Mental Health.

“That’s why we are so determined to get an online version up and running as quickly as possible, ensuring that the valuable content is still available to members at such a crucial time.

“One in four people encounter mental health problems at some point in their lifetime, meaning pretty much everyone will know someone affected. Hopefully this course will help our members get a better understanding – and potentially get help for people who may need it.”

Sessions will be made available in the near future and will be bookable online. People can email boxinmind@englandboxing.org to register their interest.

Most Read

Town Hall steps in to save redevelopment of former Dagenham Job Centre

Dagenham Job Centre Plus in Chequers Lane

Dagenham man and woman arrested after theft of children’s toys

Officers from Brentwood's local policing team stopped a yellow Sprinter van on Ongar Road following reports it had been involved in a theft. Picture: Essex Police

Coronavirus: Barking and Dagenham parents and teachers share thoughts on school reopening plans

Children will have to follow social distancing measures in school. Picture: Jacob King/PA

£1m spent on street lighting in Barking and Dagenham last year

The council's contract with an external contractor stipulates 97 per cent of lamp posts must be operational at all times to ensure public pathways are not left in the dark. Picture: Jack Shaw

Barking station among 20 busiest in London

Barking station is one of London's 20 busiest. Picture: Ken Mears

