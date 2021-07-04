England bag Euro 2020 semi-final spot as they thrash Ukraine

Published: 10:30 PM July 3, 2021 Updated: 8:20 AM July 4, 2021

England's Harry Kane (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter Final match at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Picture date: Saturday July 3, 2021. - Credit: PA

England produced a fine performance as they thrashed Ukraine 4-0 to progress into the Euro 2020 semi-finals in Rome.

A brace from captain Harry Kane and goals from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson sealed a spot in the final four where they return to Wembley to take on Denmark.

Manager Gareth Southgate made two changes to the side that sealed a landmark victory over Germany in the last 16 with Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho coming in to replace Bukayo Saka and Kieran Trippier.

Harry Kane was back to his predatory best after struggling in the group stage, following up his goal against Germany by poking home a superb pass from Raheem Sterling after only four minutes.

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter Final match at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Picture date: Saturday July 3, 2021. - Credit: PA

Ukraine barely threatened and England - having reached the last four at the 2018 World Cup - were on their way to a second successive semi-final when Harry Maguire powered home a header from Luke Shaw's free-kick seconds after the break.

England's Harry Maguire scores their side's second goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter Final match at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Picture date: Saturday July 3, 2021. - Credit: PA

And the outstanding Shaw was the creator once more four minutes later with a perfect cross that was headed in from six yards by Kane.

England were so impressive as they simply overpowered Ukraine with substitute Jordan Henderson getting the fourth - his first international goal, in his 62nd appearance - when he arrived with perfect timing to head in Mason Mount's corner.

England's Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter Final match at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Picture date: Saturday July 3, 2021. - Credit: PA

To add to England and Southgate's satisfaction, they kept their fifth successive clean sheet to maintain their record of not conceding a goal at Euro 2020.