Essex batsman Dan Lawrence receives England test squad call-up

Published: 7:49 PM December 28, 2020

Essex's Dan Lawrence batting during day four of the Bob Willis Trophy match at 1st Central County Ground, Hove. - Credit: PA

Essex batsman Dan Lawrence will join up with the England Test squad this weekend for their tour of Sri Lanka.

The 22-year-old played the last of his four matches for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League on Sunday, but failed to score in their four-wicket win over Hobart Hurricanes.

Lawrence managed a total of 41 runs in four innings for Brisbane, having shone for England Lions on their tour of Australia last summer, scoring two centuries in a haul of 498 runs, while also taking 11 wickets at 23 runs apiece.

And he will be hoping to make his Test debut behind closed doors in Galle after being named in a 16-man squad by the ECB.

England will train and prepare for the series at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota before the two Tests are played in Galle, starting on January 14 and January 22.

Lawrence has been a key member of the Essex line-up in recent years, helping them win two county championship titles, as well as the Vitality Blast T20 crown in 2019.