Essex and Derbyshire suffer day one washout

Published: 4:38 PM May 13, 2021

Groundstaff prepare the wicket before an LV= Insurance County Championship match at the Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford - Credit: PA

No play was possible on day one of Essex and Derbyshire’s LV= Insurance County Championship due to rain at the Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford.

Derbyshire had won the toss and elected to bowl but covers were quickly dragged across the pitch and square and were only joined by more tarpaulin over the course of the rest of the morning.

After yet more rain after lunch, and large puddles forming on the outfield, umpires Hassan Adnan and Ian Blackwell called play off for the day at 3.40pm.

Essex had made one changed from the side which lost to Nottinghamshire last week; Sam Cook replacing overseas fast bowler Peter Siddle.

Essex captain Tom Westley explained the rotation policy with fast bowlers: “I’m not sure how many counties are in our situation but we have nine Championship matches back-to-back.

“It is a grueling schedule anyway but then for the fast bowler and the amount of overs the fast bowlers have bowled in the first few games we need to be mindful of wanting these guys fit and ready for the last few games.

“It is very easy to play X, Y and Z and then they pick up an injury and miss three or four weeks it is like ‘ah’.

“It also gives a couple of the other guys a go like Snates who took a seven-for in his second game for Essex.

“It would have been nice to have a bye week and rest some bowlers but it is what it is and the fast bowlers are precious.

“Any time we don’t get on the park is frustrating for us especially as we want and need to win games of cricket.

“Losing a day is frustrating but one thing we can’t control is the weather. We now have three days of cricket to try and win this game.”

Derbyshire made four alterations from the XI which were beaten by 310 runs a fortnight ago, including Australian debutant Billy Stanlake.

All-rounder Alex Hughes was also given his first first-team appearance of the season, he said: “It has been a bit frustrating but it is nice and exciting to get back in the team.

“Unfortunately, you can’t do anything about the weather but I have been able to chat to a few of my old friends all day.

“Today we went for a walk around the ground and chatted to a few of their guys for a little bit but other than that we have talked rubbish in the dressing room and played a few games.

“I’ve had a chance to work on my bowling this season in the second team and now I’ve got my chance in the first team I can hopefully give the captain another option and score a few runs as well.”