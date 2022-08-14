Benkenstein bags six of the best as Essex Eagles thrash Glamorgan

Luc Benkenstein celebrates with Essex Eagles teammates after one of his six wickets against Glamorgan - Credit: Nick Wood/TGS Photo

Young leg-spinner Luc Benkenstein took six wickets in 36 balls to help Essex Eagles to a 103-run win over Glamorgan in the Royal London Cup at Chelmsford.

Feroze Khushi and captain Tom Westley scored centuries and shared a 203-run stand, a record for any Essex wicket in the competition against Glamorgan, to help the hosts pile up 342.

And Benkenstein, 17, came into the home attack to check Glamorgan's progress and wipe out the middle order as they slumped from 159-2 to 238 all out.

Josh Rymell fell to the second ball of the match, after Westley chose to bat, but Essex went another 30 overs before losing their second wicket.

Feroze Khushi celebrates scoring a century for Essex Eagles against Glamorgan - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Khushi hit five sixes in his 86-ball innings of 104 - his second ton of the season - and Westley made it back-to-back hundreds to score 104 as well, but from 110 deliveries.

Tom Wesley hits out on his way to a century for Essex Eagles against Glamorgan - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

But the home side slipped from 247-3 to 303-9 as only Grant Roelofsen - who hit an unbeaten 69 off 55 balls and smashed a window along the way - made much impact after the second-wicket pair.

Grant Roelofsen in batting action for Essex Eagles against Glamorgan - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

David Lloyd hit seven fours to race to 30 off 17 balls in a 51-run opening stand in reply, but then picked out Shane Snater on the square-leg boundary to give New Zealander Ray Toole a wicket on his debut.

Colin Ingram put on another 51 with Sam Northeast before he was trapped lbw by Aron Nijjar and Kiran Carlson (27) added a further 59 for the third wicket in support of Northeast.

But Carlson became Benkenstein's first victim, caught at backward point, and Northeast was then stumped by Roelofsen, before Khushi raced in from the cover boundary to take a diving catch to dismiss Tom Bevan.

Dan Douthwaite (bowled) and Tom Cullen (stumped) succumbed in Benkenstein's next over to give him five wickets and leave Glamorgan 187-8 before Nijjar (2-40) grabbed his second scalp.

James Harris top-edged to Nijjar to see man of the match Benkenstein finish with 6-42 from his 10 overs, before Westley claimed the final wicket to wrap up his side's success.

Essex return to host Yorkshire on Wednesday (11am).