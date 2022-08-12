Essex Eagles ease to emphatic win over Kent Spitfires

Tom Westley Essex raises his bat after reaching a century for Essex Eagles against Kent Spitfires - Credit: TGS Photo

Essex Eagles eased to an emphatic win over Kent Spitfires in the Royal London One-Day Cup at Chelmsford.

Having lost to Derbyshire and Northamptonshire, following the abandonment of their first match in the competition at Lancashire, Essex were in need of success to kickstart their campaign.

And they produced the goods with bat and against their close rivals from south of the River Thames, to run out victors by a 182-run margin.

Captain Tom Westley chose to bat after winning the toss but saw Josh Rymell and Feroze Khushi both fall with the total on 33.

Westley then put on 184 in 30 overs with South African Grant Roelofsen, who continued an impressive start to his county career.

Grant Roelofsen in batting action for Essex Eagles against Kent Spitfires - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Roelofsen hit seven fours in his 77 from 79 balls, while skipper Westley went on to reach 109 off 101 deliveries, hitting a six and 13 fours.

Westley hit three fours in one over from Nathan Gilchrist, that cost 19 runs, to reach the sixth one-day century of his career and was followed by a 49-run stand in just four overs between Robin Das (22) and Shane Snater.

Robin Das hits out for Essex Eagles against Kent Spitfires - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Snater clubbed two sixes and four fours in his cameo 41 off 22 balls to help lift the score to 331 and Kent were never in the hunt in reply.

Das took a catch at point off Jamie Porter to dismiss Tawanda Muyeye in the sixth over and Ollie Robinson hit the same bowler to deep extra cover where Snater held on to a spectacular one-handed grab.

Khushi claimed a stunning catch of his own to give Aaron Beard the scalp of Joe Denly, with Beard holding on at the square leg boundary to send Alex Blake packing off Jamal Richards.

That left the visitors 110-4 in the 22nd over, before Snater took centre stage.

Shane Snater took five wickets as Essex Eagles beat Kent Spitfires - Credit: Nick Wood/TGS Photo

After seeing Harry Finch chip one to Rymell for his first scalp, Snater's throw from the deep to Roelofsen led to the run out of Joey Evison.

And Snater then bowled Hamidullah Qadri, had Gilchrist caught behind by Roelofsen and trapped Matt Quinn lbw for a golden duck for a third victim in the space of five balls in a stunning 32nd over.

Opener Nick Compton had watched on from the other end and, having reached 52, was last man out as Snater completed a 5-29 haul.

Essex will look to build on their opening win when they welcome Glamorgan to the cloudfm County Ground on Sunday (11am).