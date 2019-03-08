Search

Euro gold for Elite Tang Soo Do's Paddon

PUBLISHED: 09:00 01 November 2019

Elite Tang Soo Do's Danielle Paddon, Cerys Prendergast and Andrew Paddon with their medals

Elite Tang Soo Do's Danielle Paddon, Cerys Prendergast and Andrew Paddon with their medals

Archant

Elite Tang Soo Do's Danielle Paddon won European gold in Rotterdam last week.

Paddon won her weapons category (sword) with a flawless display, plus silver in individual sparring and bronze in team sparring.

Brother Andrew won silver with the GB men's sparring team, as Cerys Prendergast took bronze in her weapons category.

Chief instructor Stuart Reason said: "This is a fantastic achievement for our club. These are local students living and training in Dagenham, competing at a very high level.

"The competition was very tough with teams from all over Europe, including Holland, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Italy, Greece, Scotland. The standard was very high and to place in the medals at any level was an incredible achievement.

"We're a very small club who train at Dagenham Park School and we're absolutely delighted to boast a current European Champion on our training staff who will be able to pass on all of her knowledge and skill to our students.

"To say I am proud is an understatement. They all competed very well in an incredibly pressurised environment."

