FA Cup: Ilford pull off upset as Barking, Clapton and Athletic Newham crash out

Published: 11:00 AM August 22, 2021

Barking striker Charlie Heatley on the ball against Ilford in the FA Cup - Credit: Terry Gilbert

Ilford pulled off a shock FA Cup upset with a 3-2 victory over Isthmian North side Barking at Mayesbrook Park.

Goals from Lee Sharpe, Rachid Qist, and Ellis Leveridge sealed the three points for the Foxes despite the Blues almost clawing their way back into the contest thanks to Charlie Heatley and Charlie MacDonald.

Osaretin Otote looks to get down the line for Barking against Ilford in the FA Cup - Credit: Terry Gilbert

Sharp opened the scoring in the seventh minute of play but his opener was cancelled out by Charlie Heatley in the 25th minute.

Barking full-back Jay Leader was sent off on the stroke of half-time to reduce the Blues to 10 men.

Qist and Leveridge then both netted in the 57th and 83rd minute to make it 3-1 before Barking claw one back through MacDonald in the 86th minute to give them a fighting chance.

Ilford manager Adam Peek said: “One of the best days as a manager incredible heart and desire from the lads, we road our luck at times but what a performance. Massive credit goes to my players and coaches.”

Clapton in action against AFC Dunstable in the FA Cup - Credit: Tim Edwards

Clapton crashed out of the cup competition with a 3-1 defeat to AFC Dunstable while neighbours Athletic Newham suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat to Hanwell Town.