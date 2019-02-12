Search

Budjei brothers celebrate double joy for Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club

PUBLISHED: 16:00 19 February 2019

Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club members face the camera (pic: B&DCC)

The latest news from the Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club

It was a case of the fabulous Budjei boys for Barking & Dagenham Cucling Club at the weekend as brothers Emanuel and David both won races at the latest Go-Ride meet at the Redbridge Cycling Centre on Sunday

In the under-eight boys’ race, Emanuel Budjei finished first while Albert Budjei, another brother, came eighth and Kenzie Franklyn was ninth.

David Budjei was the winner of the under-10 boys’ race, with club colleagues Tommy Chilvers and Max Hoskins coming fifth and eighth respectively.

Sophie Potter claimed her first ever podium with a third-place finish in the under-12 girls’ race, while Olivia Hoskins came fifth.

In the under-12 boys’ event, Stefan Budjei placed seventh with team-mate Zayn Momin finishing ninth.

On Saturday, Tilly Malbon finished fifth in only her second women’s E1234 race at the Lee Valley VeloPark in Stratford.

It was another busy weekend for the club’s members, but one that was filled with plenty of success.

