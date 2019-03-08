Fine medal haul for TKJ judokas at Moberly Stars event

The latest news from the Toshi Kazoku Judokwai club

Toshi Kazoku Judokwai members won eight medals Moberly Stars Green Belt Competition, including two golds.

A string of fine displays saw TKJ judokas Amy Branch and Blaine Delany both claim gold medals at the event in north London.

Ruby Delaney, Kaif Tabassum and Rene Fulgence all returned from the competition with silver medals to show for their efforts.

Bronze medals went the way of Dennis Voinovan, Daniil Mykytyn and George Branch.

Though they did not medal, both Kelien Fulgence and Erol Hassan produced displays they could be proud of.

“This was a very tough event with some great judokas from some good judo clubs in attendance, so for our youngsters to make the podium was a huge success,” said coach Turan Kiani.

Toshi Kazoku Judokwai train every Tuesday and Thursday evening at the Barking Abbey School Leisure Centre in Woodbridge Road.

Visit toshikazokujudokwai.weebly.com to find out more information about the club.