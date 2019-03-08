Search

Isthmian League: Ashford Town 1 Barking 1

PUBLISHED: 09:40 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:40 15 September 2019

Abs Seymour on the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking managed to nab a second-half equaliser through captain Abs Seymour to earn a point away at Ashford Town.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 48th minute with a strike from Daniel Brown before captain Seymour levelled things shortly after at The Robert Parker Stadium.

The two teams played out a 0-0 draw in the first-half of their Isthmian South Central encounter.

Brown then broke the deadlock three minutes into the second-half before midfielder Seymour fired home in the 58th minute to earn the Blues a point to move them out of the bottom two.

Barking will now host Waltham Abbey in their first home fixture of the season on Tuesday evening.

Ashford Town: Mason, Myers, Petch, Noakes, Boye (Harrison 45), Surmon, Humphreys (Weight 71), Webb, Brown, Machado (Adjei 82), Brunton.

Unused subs: Todd and Monteiro.

Barking: Joseph, Tarbard, Thompson, Mallett (Owusu 70), Hayes, Bruce, Ashman, Seymour, Akinremi (Dadson 46), Hughes-Mason, Ighorae (Fairweather-Johnson 76).

Unused subs: Anderson and Flemming.

