August 7 release for Women’s Super League fixtures

PUBLISHED: 13:34 01 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 01 August 2020

Josh Bunting

The new Women's Super League season is set to start on September 5 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The new Women's Super League season is set to start on September 5 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham Women will find out their opening two fixtures for the new Super League season on Friday, the FA has confirmed.

The first two rounds of fixtures for 2020-21 will be released at 11am BST on August 7.

The Gunners finished third last season after the campaign ended with immediate effect in May due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Chelsea being crowned champions.

Meanwhile, Tottenham finished in seventh place, with West Ham United one place below in eighth.

All three teams have strengthened this summer as Arsenal have brought in Malin Gut, Lydia Williams, Steph Catley and Noelle Maritz with Rachel Williams, Kerys Harrop and goalkeeper Aurora Mikalsen joining Spurs.

West Ham have also made a number of signings with Hawa Cissoko, Nor Mustafa, Mackenzie Arnold and Maz Pacheco joining their ranks.

Arsenal started the 2019-20 season with a 2-1 opening-day victory over West Ham, while Tottenham fell to defeat at Chelesea after a stunning Bethany England strike.

The new season is set to start on September 5.

