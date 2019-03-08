Bostik North: Barking 0 Bury Town 2

Jordan Peart keeps his eye on the ball

Barking dropped back down to 12th after slipping to a second successive defeat on Saturday.

Nana Boakye-Yiadom has the ball in the net but is ruled offside

Having slumped to a chastening 9-0 loss at leaders Bowers a week earlier, Blues boss Justin Gardner made seven changes to his starting line-up, handing a debut to former Romford youngster Henry Fisher.

Bury arrived without a win in five matches and the scoreline remained blank for over an hour at Mayesbrook Park as the two sides battled for supremacy.

Nana Boakye-Yiadom had the ball in the net for Barking, but saw it ruled out for offside before making way for Ola Ogunwamide.

And the visitors made the breakthrough on 70 minutes as Emmanuel Machaya beat Tim Brown.

Aerial action from Barking's clash with Bury

Gardner sent Tobi Joseph on for Ross Elsom, but Blues conceded a second goal on 76 minutes as Ollie Hughes doubled Bury’s advantage.

And the home side saw Ricky Tarbard and Ben O’Brien join Abs Seymour in the book with late yellow cards on a frustrating afternoon.

Defeat saw Barking fall three places in the table after Brentwood netted a late equaliser against lowly Mildenhall, while Grays won at Basildon United and Tilbury shocked high-flying Aveley.

And they will hope to bounce back when they visit Grays Athletic for their next test next weekend.

Alex Teniola on the attack

Barking: Brown, Tarbard, Peart, O’Brien, Fisher, Cosson, Edwards, Seymour (Reynolds 81), Boakye-Yiadom (Ogunwamide 60), Elsom (T Joseph 71), Teniola. Unused subs: Roult, McQueen.

Attendance: 92.