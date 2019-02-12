Search

Bostik North: Barking 0 Coggeshall Town 3

PUBLISHED: 08:50 03 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:50 03 March 2019

Lee Power

Sahr Kabba on the run (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Barking ended up well beaten by promotion hopefuls Coggeshall at Mayesbrook Park on Saturday.

Tobi Joseph fails to make contact (pic Terry Gilbert)Tobi Joseph fails to make contact (pic Terry Gilbert)

The Blues had battled back to earn a point at Felixstowe & Walton a week earlier, but boss Justin Gardner knew his side would be underdogs against the fifth-placed Seedgrowers.

And the visitors took the lead after only nine minutes through Tevan Allen, before Barking were forced into an early change as Ross Elsom went off with an injury to be replaced by Abs Seymour.

The second half was only six minutes old when Nnamdi Nwachuku doubled Coggeshall’s lead to leave Barking, who gave a debut to Jack Roult, with a mountain to climb.

An injury to Jordan Peart meant a return to action after almost a year out for Billy Reynolds, but Conor Hubble added some late gloss for the visitors with a third goal eight minutes from time to secure their fifth successive victory.

Jordan Peart plays the ball forward (pic Terry Gilbert)Jordan Peart plays the ball forward (pic Terry Gilbert)

Defeat leaves Barking in 13th place ahead of another home match against Great Wakering Rovers, who are four points and three places below them in the table, on Tuesday.

Assistant manager Andre Thomas said: “We simply never got going and against a tough team like Coggeshall Town it’s always going to be that bit tougher.

“Hopefully the knocks @ElsomRoss & @JordanPeart1 picked up aren’t too bad.

“Personal note, solid debut for @jack_roult and good to see @BillyReynz back playing.”

Billy Reynolds delivers a cross (pic Terry Gilbert)Billy Reynolds delivers a cross (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking: M Joseph, Tarbard, Peart (Reynolds 54), O’Brien, Cosson, Roult, Elsom (Seymour 17), T Joseph (Darboe 68), Ogunwamide, Kamara, Kabba. Unused subs: Boakye-Yiadom, McQueen.

Attendance: 68.

