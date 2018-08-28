Bostik North: Barking 1 Canvey 3

Barking manager Justin Gardner (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO c/o 27 Plaiters Way, Braintree, Essex, CM7 3LR - Editorial Use ONLY - FA Premier League and Football League

Barking were beaten by Canvey at Mayesbrook Park on Saturday.

The visitors began well, with Marlon Agyakwa involved in a couple of good early chances as he forced a fine save from Tim Brown on five minutes, then crossed for Adam Vyse to test the Blues keeper.

The hosts went closest though as Kemo Darboe hit the crossbar with a diving header on 19 minutes, from a Jack Edwards cross, only to see an offside flag had gone up.

Canvey opened the scoring on 22 minutes, though, when Vyse sent a left-footed shot across goal and into the bottom corner.

Barking had a chance to reply when James White gave the ball away to Abs Seymour, who sent Darboe through on goal, but Harry Palmer came off his line to save with his legs.

It proved costly as Canvey doubled their lead three minutes later when Martin Tuohy’s cross found Frankie Merrifield unmarked at the far post to steer a header into the top corner.

Palmer tipped a shot from Darrelle Russell over as Blues looked to reply, before boss Justin Gardner made a double change on 36 minutes, replacing Darboe and Ross Elsom with Sahr Kabba and Tobi Joseph.

Canvey went close to a third when Merrifield glanced a corner from Agyakwa on for Edwards to head against the crossbar, with White’s follow-up effort blocked.

Tuohy fired just over early in the second half, with Merrifield close to turning in Jordan Brown’s cross moments later.

But Palmer scuffed a clearance to Kabba at the other end, before gratefully pouncing on the ball.

Canvey sealed the points midway through the half when Vyse collected the ball and teed up Tuohy, who turned his man and finished well.

Vyse hit a post on 73 minutes, with Merrifield sending the rebound over, and Tuohy’s attempted chip did not work, before Joseph grabbed a late consolation, running at goal and firing a stunning 20-yard strike into the top corner.

Blues might have had a second in stoppage time when Brown conceded a penalty, but Kabba saw his spot-kick saved by Palmer.

Barking: Brown, Tarbard, Pearce, Elsom (Kabba 36), Cosson, McQueen, Edwards, Seymour, Russell (Kamara 66), Ogunwamide, Darboe (Joseph 36). Unused subs: Reynolds, Roult.

Attendance: 84.