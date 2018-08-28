Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Bostik North: Barking 1 Canvey 3

PUBLISHED: 08:05 20 January 2019

Barking manager Justin Gardner (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking manager Justin Gardner (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO c/o 27 Plaiters Way, Braintree, Essex, CM7 3LR - Editorial Use ONLY - FA Premier League and Football League

Barking were beaten by Canvey at Mayesbrook Park on Saturday.

The visitors began well, with Marlon Agyakwa involved in a couple of good early chances as he forced a fine save from Tim Brown on five minutes, then crossed for Adam Vyse to test the Blues keeper.

The hosts went closest though as Kemo Darboe hit the crossbar with a diving header on 19 minutes, from a Jack Edwards cross, only to see an offside flag had gone up.

Canvey opened the scoring on 22 minutes, though, when Vyse sent a left-footed shot across goal and into the bottom corner.

Barking had a chance to reply when James White gave the ball away to Abs Seymour, who sent Darboe through on goal, but Harry Palmer came off his line to save with his legs.

It proved costly as Canvey doubled their lead three minutes later when Martin Tuohy’s cross found Frankie Merrifield unmarked at the far post to steer a header into the top corner.

Palmer tipped a shot from Darrelle Russell over as Blues looked to reply, before boss Justin Gardner made a double change on 36 minutes, replacing Darboe and Ross Elsom with Sahr Kabba and Tobi Joseph.

Canvey went close to a third when Merrifield glanced a corner from Agyakwa on for Edwards to head against the crossbar, with White’s follow-up effort blocked.

Tuohy fired just over early in the second half, with Merrifield close to turning in Jordan Brown’s cross moments later.

But Palmer scuffed a clearance to Kabba at the other end, before gratefully pouncing on the ball.

Canvey sealed the points midway through the half when Vyse collected the ball and teed up Tuohy, who turned his man and finished well.

Vyse hit a post on 73 minutes, with Merrifield sending the rebound over, and Tuohy’s attempted chip did not work, before Joseph grabbed a late consolation, running at goal and firing a stunning 20-yard strike into the top corner.

Blues might have had a second in stoppage time when Brown conceded a penalty, but Kabba saw his spot-kick saved by Palmer.

Barking: Brown, Tarbard, Pearce, Elsom (Kabba 36), Cosson, McQueen, Edwards, Seymour, Russell (Kamara 66), Ogunwamide, Darboe (Joseph 36). Unused subs: Reynolds, Roult.

Attendance: 84.

Most Read

Elderly man attacked in his Dagenham home by three violent burglars

The elderly man was attacked in hs own home in Stamford Road. Pic: Google

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Police have also released an e-fit of a man they wish to identify in connection with the stabbing. Photo: Met Police

Two people in hospital after stabbing during burglary in Barking

Two people are in hospital after being attacked during a burglary in Farr Avenue, Barking in the early hours of this morning. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Council leader advises residents with overflowing rubbish to ‘take it to the dump yourself’

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell wants residents to have some social responsibility. Pic: Ken Mears

Dagenham minicab driver wins Barking bus lane fine battle

Robert Bedwell was advised by a sign to drive into a bus lane in River Road to avoid road works, and the council fined him,

Most Read

Elderly man attacked in his Dagenham home by three violent burglars

The elderly man was attacked in hs own home in Stamford Road. Pic: Google

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Police have also released an e-fit of a man they wish to identify in connection with the stabbing. Photo: Met Police

Two people in hospital after stabbing during burglary in Barking

Two people are in hospital after being attacked during a burglary in Farr Avenue, Barking in the early hours of this morning. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Council leader advises residents with overflowing rubbish to ‘take it to the dump yourself’

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell wants residents to have some social responsibility. Pic: Ken Mears

Dagenham minicab driver wins Barking bus lane fine battle

Robert Bedwell was advised by a sign to drive into a bus lane in River Road to avoid road works, and the council fined him,

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Bostik North: Barking 1 Canvey 3

Barking manager Justin Gardner (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wilkinso nets in resounding win for Daggers at Maidstone

Conor Wilkinson has joined Daggers on an 18-month deal (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wasteful West Ham crash to bogey-team Bournemouth

West Ham United's Pablo Zabaleta appears dejected after Bournemouth's Callum Wilson scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

A look at issues of today: The truth about NHS and technology

View from the House: Tackling violent crime is my priority

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists