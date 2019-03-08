Search

Bostik North: Barking 1 Mildenhall Town 1

PUBLISHED: 08:10 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:10 14 April 2019

Ola Ogunwamide on the attack (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Barking came from behind to bank a point against bottom club Mildenhall Town at Mayesbrook Park on Saturday.

The visitors took the lead with only 16 minutes gone through Luke Butcher’s stunning right-footed volley, which flew past the right hand of Tim Brown.

And the home side were reduced to 10 men five minutes before the interval when Jack Edwards was given his marching orders by the referee.

Blues were back on terms just six minutes into the second half, though, as Ola Ogunwamide found the net, showing good pace to run onto a ball over the top of the Mildenhall defence and clipping a left-footed shot past keeper Jack Hayhoe and in off the far post.

And that was how it ended, with neither side able to find a winner, and the draw leaves Barking in 11th place with three games remaining.

Justin Gardner’s men visit Basildon United next Saturday, then host Aveley on April 23 (7.45pm) in their last home match of the season before a trip to Maldon on the last day of the campaign.

Barking: Brown, Tarbard, Reynolds (Roult 45), Edwards, Fisher, Cosson, T Joseph (Elsom 67), Seymour, Teniola, Kamara (Twum 83), Ogunwamide. Unused subs: McQueen, M Joseph.

Dagenham stabbing: Man knifed repeatedly in pub brawl

The Cross Keys pub in Crown Street, Dagenham. Picture: Submitted

‘It’s history’: Crowd gathers to see Prince Harry during Dagenham visit

The Duke of Sussex greets the crowd outside the Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Prince Harry due to visit Dagenham’s Future Youth Zone today

The Duke of Sussex will be visiting Dagenham to open the Future Youth Zone. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

Dagenham school says increase in autistic pupils will lower its SAT results

Monteagle Primary School, Dagenham. Picture: PAUL BENNETT

Prince Harry officially opens Dagenham’s Future Youth Zone

The Duke of Sussex gives a team talk to young rugby players. Picture: Ken Mears

