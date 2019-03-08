Bostik North: Barking 1 Mildenhall Town 1

Ola Ogunwamide on the attack (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking came from behind to bank a point against bottom club Mildenhall Town at Mayesbrook Park on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The visitors took the lead with only 16 minutes gone through Luke Butcher’s stunning right-footed volley, which flew past the right hand of Tim Brown.

And the home side were reduced to 10 men five minutes before the interval when Jack Edwards was given his marching orders by the referee.

Blues were back on terms just six minutes into the second half, though, as Ola Ogunwamide found the net, showing good pace to run onto a ball over the top of the Mildenhall defence and clipping a left-footed shot past keeper Jack Hayhoe and in off the far post.

And that was how it ended, with neither side able to find a winner, and the draw leaves Barking in 11th place with three games remaining.

Justin Gardner’s men visit Basildon United next Saturday, then host Aveley on April 23 (7.45pm) in their last home match of the season before a trip to Maldon on the last day of the campaign.

Barking: Brown, Tarbard, Reynolds (Roult 45), Edwards, Fisher, Cosson, T Joseph (Elsom 67), Seymour, Teniola, Kamara (Twum 83), Ogunwamide. Unused subs: McQueen, M Joseph.