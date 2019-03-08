FA Cup: Barking 2 Aveley 1

Justin Gardner looks on

Barking booked a place in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup with victory over Aveley at Parkside Stadium on Friday.

Barking's Nana Boakye-Yiadom on the ball

The Blues were forced to give up home advantage and switch the tie from Mayesbrook Park, with it not being ready to stage matches, but overcame that hurdle to secure victory for Justin Gardner against his former club.

The 'hosts' had the first chance of the night, but Daniel Flemming headed inches wide from a free-kick, before James Love went close for Millers.

David Hughes did well to save a great 25-yard strike from Nana Boakye-Yiadom, before Ryan Mallet's header from the corner was blocked on the line.

And Emmanuel Ighorae fired a shot on the turn over the crossbar in a lively opening 10-minute spell.

Mitchell Ware saved from Alex Akrofi and then saw Aaron Condon waste a good chance following a poor clearance, while Boakye-Yiadom was not far away at the other end.

But Barking took the lead on 18 minutes when Ighorae's free-kick was well saved by Hughes and new signing Johnny Ashman forced home the loose ball at the far post.

Ware saved well from Wyan Reid, after he had shrugged Ashman off the ball, while Akrofi fired a free-kick over as Aveley enjoyed a good spell towards the end of the first half.

And Condon sent a low 25-yard shot just past the post as Blues remained on the back foot before the break, while Harry Gibbs failed to make a clean connection inside the box with Aveley's last chance of the first 45 minutes.

Both sides had early chances after the restart, as Akrofi found Firmin Ngandu in the box, but the ball bounced off him, before Ighorae had a volley held by Hughes at the other end.

Owusu had a shot from a tight angle deflected behind by Hughes, before Kojo sent a free-kick just over for Blues.

Aveley drew level against the run of play just before the hour mark through Reid, who finished well from Sam Mvemba's pass after Connor Witherspoon had gone close, but their joy was shortlived as Boakye-Yiadom put Barking back in front moments later as he showed strength and pace to leave the Millers defence in his wake and produced a neat finish past Hughes.

Blues went close to a third, when a ball in from the right was stabbed wide at the far post, while Akrofi headed into the arms of Ware during a rare Aveley attack as the match drew to a close.

And Barking secured victory, as well as £2,890 in prize money, to ensure their name will be in the hat for the draw for the next round, which takes place on September 7.

Barking: Ware, Tarbard, Roult, Mallett, Bruce, Flemming (Hayes 73), Owusu, Apenteng (Seymour 83), Boakye-Yiadom, Ighorae (Nyanja 67), Ashman.

Unused subs: Anderson, Fairweather-Johnson, Chouman, Akinremi.