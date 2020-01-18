Isthmian League: Barking 2 Chalfont St Peter 2

Michael Dixon on the charge for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Michael Dixon's double helped Barking bag a point against South Central rivals Chalfont at Mayesbrook Park on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Only seven minutes had been played when Dixon put the home side ahead, but they were pegged back before the interval as Dan Williams levelled.

Steven Sardinha made way for Sheri Artmeladze during the interval, but Blues fell behind on 71 minutes as Williams claimed his second goal of the game.

Chalfont's joy was shortlived, though, as Dixon squared matters from the penalty spot just two minutes later.

You may also want to watch:

Barking boss Justin Gardner made two more changes in the closing stages in search of a winner, sending Giovanni Palmer and Johnny Ashman on for Junior Dadson and Dumebi GB-Dumaka, respectively.

But honours finished even to make it five league games unbeaten for Barking and the point gained keeps them in seventh place ahead of Tuesday's home match against Uxbridge, who are one place and three points above them in the table.

Barking: Joseph, Tarbard, Peart, Owusu, Flemming, Bruce, Sardinha (Artmeladze 46), Seymour, GB-Dumaka (Ashman 87), Dadson (Palmer 79), Dixon.

Unused subs: Hayes, Songolo.

Attendance: 68.