Bostik North: Barking 2 Great Wakering 0

Barking's Nana Boakye-Yiadom attacks (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking got back to winning ways in Bostik North thanks to a brace from Nana Boakye-Yiadom on Tuesday night.

Blues had been beaten 3-0 at home by promotion-chasing Coggeshall Town at the weekend, following their draw at Felixstowe & Walton seven days earlier.

But they banked only a second win in 10 league matches thanks to a second-half double.

Justin Gardner made six changes to his starting line-up, including a first start in over a year for Billy Reynolds.

And Ben O’Brien made his 371st appearance for the Mayesbrook Park club, moving him level with Peter Burton for third place on the all-time list since 1969.

Blues made the breakthrough 10 minutes into the second half when, after Rovers failed to deal with a long ball, Abs Seymour saw his effort saved by Louis Hawes, but the ball fell kindly for Boakye-Yiadom to steer home the rebound.

And the home side made sure of the points with 15 minutes remaining when substitute Ola Ogunwamide played the ball into the box from the left for Boakye-Yiadom to slide it inside the far post.

The win moved 13th-placed Barking to 36 points ahead of a trip to Soham Town Rangers, who are six points behind them in 15th, on Saturday.

Barking: M Joseph, Tabard, Reynolds, O’Brien, McQueen, Bruce, Roult, Seymour, Boakye-Yiadom (Cosson 89), Kamara (Ogunwamide 73), Akanbi (T Joseph 61). Unused subs: Darboe, Elsom.

Attendance: 71.