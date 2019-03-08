FA Trophy: Barking 2 Guernsey 1

Barking progressed into the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy with a 2-1 victory over Isthmian South East outfit Guernsey.

Goals from Abs Seymour and Michael Dixon sealed the win for the Blues despite an equaliser from Ross Allen in their preliminary round tie at Mayesbrook Park.

The win bags Barking £2,250 in prize money to help boost the club's finances and puts them in the hat for the next round of the cup competition.

Blues captain Seymour found the back of the net to break the deadlock in the 38th minute of play.

Barking then took that lead into the half-time break, but the visitors' Ross Allen levelled the score in the 66th minute to get his side back into the contest.

Recently signed striker Dixon grabbed the winner for Justin Gardner's men six minutes from time to continue their recent unbeaten run.

Barking: Joseph, Tarbard, Peart, Owusu (Mallett 90), Hayes, Bruce, Ashman, Seymour, Dixon, Artmeladze (Apenteng 70), Bradford (Blakey-Yiadom 63).

Unused subs: Roult, Dariri, Flemming.

Guernsey: Stanton, Marsh, Dodd (Legg 86), De La Mare, F.Tobin, H.Tobin, Mahon, Gauvain (Loaring 88), Fazakerley, Allen, Canha (Scott 77).

Unused sub: McKane.