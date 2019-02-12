Search

Bostik North: Barking 2 Sudbury 1

PUBLISHED: 08:49 17 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:49 17 February 2019

Lee Power

Barking players celebrate Ross Elsom's winner, before Jack Edwards is sent off (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Super-sub Ross Elsom netted two late penalties to help Barking come from behind for a dramatic win at Mayesbrook Park on Saturday.

Ross Elsom's second penalty beats Sudbury keeper Paul Walker (pic Terry Gilbert)Ross Elsom's second penalty beats Sudbury keeper Paul Walker (pic Terry Gilbert)

Blues appeared to be heading for defeat, after Paul Hayes put the visitors ahead just past the half-hour mark, tapping home from close range from a left-wing cross.

Joe Bruce saw the first of three Barking penalties saved by Paul Walker before the interval, but Elsom was sent on by manager Justin Gardner in place of Bruce with seven minutes remaining and levelled from the spot on 88 minutes, firing past the right hand of the keeper.

Elsom then secured all three points when converting from 12 yards again in stoppage time, placing the spot-kick in the same position as his first, although Blues saw Jack Edwards sent off in the aftermath of the goal celebrations.

Having ended a six-game winless run, Barking are in 13th place on 32 points, just six behind seventh-placed Tilbury and 14 clear of bottom club Romford.

Joe Bruce sees his penalty saved by Paul Walker (pic Terry Gilbert)Joe Bruce sees his penalty saved by Paul Walker (pic Terry Gilbert)

Blues are set to make the trip to mid-table rivals Felixstowe & Walton, who are currently three points above them in the standings in 11th place, for their next test next weekend.

Barking: M Joseph, Tarbard, Peart, O’Brien, Cosson, Bruce (Elsom 83), Edwards, Seymour, Darboe (Ogunwamide 74), Boakye-Yiadom, T Joseph (Kabba 76). Subs: Kamara, Reynolds.

Attendance: 76.

Bostik North: Barking 2 Sudbury 1

