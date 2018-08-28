Search

Bostik North: Barking 3 Brentwood 0

PUBLISHED: 18:02 22 December 2018 | UPDATED: 21:04 22 December 2018

Ola Ogunwamide takes on former Barking player Albert Levett (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking gave their fans an early Christmas present with a fantastic 3-0 win over Bostik North rivals Brentwood at Mayesbrook Park on Saturday.

Jordan Peart holds off a Brentwood rival (pic Terry Gilbert)Jordan Peart holds off a Brentwood rival (pic Terry Gilbert)

Disappointed by his side’s 2-1 defeat at Bury Town a week earlier, when Brentwood were winning 6-0 at Mildenhall, boss Justin Gardner saw Kemo Darboe put the home side ahead on 16 minutes with his first goal of the season.

Abs Seymour doubled the Barking advantage with his third goal this term, but both sides were then reduced to 10 men as Joe Bruce and Brentwood’s Charlee Hughes saw red.

Gardner’s men made sure of the points with a third goal 10 minutes from time through substitute Ola Ogunwamide’s third goal of the season, with the win lifting them up to 11th in the table ahead of their trip to Aveley on Saturday.

Barking: Brown, Tarbard, Peart, McQueen, Cosson, Bruce, Edwards, Seymour, Russell (Kamara 86), Darboe (De Silva 64), Elsom (Ogunwamide 57). Unused subs: Ocran, Reynolds.

