Isthmian League: Barking 3 Staines 1

Barking bounced back to winning ways in Isthmian League South Central with a 3-1 victory over Staines Town on Saturday.

Goals from Eddie Allsopp, Junior Dadson and Daniel Flemming sealed the three points for Blues at Mayesbrook Park to move them up to 14th in the league table.

The hosts broke the deadlock as attacker Allsopp fired a shot into the bottom left corner of the goal after being picked out by striker Michael Dixon from the left flank in the 23rd minute of play.

But Staines then levelled the score four minutes before the half-time break as Klajdi Cani fired home from the penalty spot.

Barking restored their lead just two minutes later, though, with a superb finish from Dadson, to send them into the break on a high.

And Flemming headed home the third from a corner just before the hour mark to secure the points for Justin Gardner's men, who are set to play host to Chertsey Town on Tuesday.

Barking: Joseph, Roult, Peart, Bradford (Tarbard 71), Flemming, Bruce, Ashman, Seymour, Dixon, Allsopp (Boakye-Yiadom 82), Dadson (Artmeladze 75).

Unused subs: Collins, Anderson.

Attendance: 84.