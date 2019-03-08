Search

Isthmian League: Barking 3 Waltham Abbey 4

PUBLISHED: 07:39 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:39 18 September 2019

Barking manager Justin Gardner (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking fell to defeat in a seven-goal thriller in their first home match of the Isthmian South Central season at Mayesbrook Park on Tuesday.

Blues had been forced to play their first five matches on the road, while work was completed at their own ground to convert their pitch to an artificial surface, and had taken two points from draws at Bedfont Sports and Ashford Town.

They fell behind after only 17 minutes as Junior Appiah put Abbey in front, but Shermadin Artmeladze levelled before the half-hour mark for Justin Gardner's side.

And Artmeladze put them in front just eight minutes later to ensure a happier half-time team-talk.

But Abbey were back on terms just two minutes into the second half as Leon McKenzie netted and Billy Holland put them 3-2 up on 51 minutes.

Blues keeper Montel Joseph was then credited with an own goal just past the hour mark and although substitute Ryan Mallett replied five minutes from time, having just replaced Dumebi GB-Dumaka, it was not enough for the hosts to avoid defeat.

Barking are back on the road on Saturday as they visit FC Romania, with a Velocity Trophy fixture against Romford at Brentwood next Wednesday.

Barking: Joseph, Tarbard (Boakye-Yiadom 68), Peart, Owusu, Flemming, Bruce, Roult, Seymour (Anderson 67), GB-Dumaka (Mallett 83), Artmeladze, Ashman. Unused subs: Hayes, Dadson.

Attendance: 71.

