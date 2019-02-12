Search

Barking reveal plans for 3G pitch after lease application approved

PUBLISHED: 08:00 05 March 2019

Barking have revealed plans to install an artificial surface in the summer (pic: Rob O'Brien/Barking FC).

Barking have revealed plans to install an artificial surface in the summer (pic: Rob O'Brien/Barking FC).

Archant

The Mayesbrook Park club are to start work on installing an artificial surface in May after recently being granted a new 30-year lease

Barking manager Justin Gardner (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Barking manager Justin Gardner (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking’s future looks bright after they recently received approval for their 30-year application lease at their Mayesbrook Park home.

It means the Bostik North side can start to plan for the long-term future and they aim to become the latest local club to install an artificial 3G pitch.

Chairman Rob O’Brien said: “On the 22nd of January 2019 Barking FC received the long-awaited news that its 30-year lease application had been approved.

“What this means for the club and it’s ever growing community is that the club can invest and modernise its facilities.

“This is a very exciting time for all involved, and we can finally shape our future and allow the demand for growth to happen that we have had to resist against for quite a while.

“We have been working on a number of community projects with the local authority for quite a few years and they have seen the value of supporting good local clubs by granting this long-term lease.

“The first steps are already underway now and plans to develop a first-class ‘pro standard playing surface and stadia’ are very much on the agenda at Barking FC.”

Barking are planning to start work on installing a 3G pitch in May once the current campaign has reached its conclusion.

If that takes place as expected, the Blues’ new surface will be ready for the beginning of the 2019/20 season.

Manager Justin Gardner revealed his delight, adding: “I cannot wait for next season already. We will have one of the best pitches in non-league.”

This news is just reward for Barking chairman O’Brien as well as Academy Director Mick O’Shea, who have both spent various years putting plans in place for the club’s long-term future.

It started with trying to go up from the Essex Senior League and eventually this was achieved under the management of Glen Golby and Steve Willis in 2017.

Away from the first-team, O’Brien and O’Shea were working hard to improve the academy set-up at the club and they now have a strong link with Arsenal and plenty of schools in the local area.

Bit by bit Barking have taken steps towards with this current boss Gardner ensuring consolidation in the Bostik North last season – their first back at step four on the non-league pyramid.

During the current campaign, Blues, despite their lack of financial firepower, have stayed well above the drop zone and are currently 13th in the table.

Next season, with the income generated by their 3G pitch, they will hope to improve on their standings and aim higher.

Having seen the likes of Harlow Town, Haringey Borough and recently Bowers & Pitsea and Aveley enjoy success after installing an artificial surface, Barking will now look to eventually follow their lead.

