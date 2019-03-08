Bostik North: Barking 4 Heybridge Swifts 1

Barking made it three wins in a row with a stunning display to clip the winds of high-flying Heybridge Swifts at Mayesbrook Park.

And their latest success, having beaten Soham Town Rangers and Great Wakering Rovers previously, lifted Justin Gardner’s side up to eighth place in the table.

Only 15 minutes had been played when Ryan Cosson gave the home side the lead with his second goal of the season, which was doubled before the half-hour mark by Tobi Joseph.

Heybridge, managed by former West Ham United fans favourite Julian Dicks, hit back moments later through Emmanuel Osei-Owusu, but Barking restored their two-goal cushion on the stroke of half time through Nana Boakye-Yiadom, who claimed his fifth goal in seven appearances for the club.

Ben O’Brien came off the bench on the hour mark to replaced Rashid Kamara to make his 372nd appearance for Barking, moving him above Peter Burton and into third place on the all-time list since 1969.

And Barking made sure of the points with a fourth goal three minutes from time through left-back Billy Reynolds, who has only recently returned to the side followinng a lengthy injury absence.

Blues are set to host Essex Senior League side St Margaretsbury in a friendly oon Tuesday (7.45pm).

Barking: M Joseph, Tarbard, Reynolds, Joseph (Elsom 89), McQueen, Cosson, Roult, Edwards, Boakye-Yiadom (Ogunwamide 78). Kamara (O’Brien 60), Teniola. Unused subs: Brown, Peart.

Attendance: 81.