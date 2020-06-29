Barking re-sign GB-Dumaka, Songolo, Hayes and Owusu

Barking have continued to push on with announcing their squad ahead of the new season as four more players agreed to re-sign.

Dumeni GB-Dumaka, Kevin Songolo, Jack Hayes, and Sam Owusu are all back as boss Justin Gardner tries to keep a similar group of players together.

The quartet join the likes of captain Abs Seymour, right-back Ricky Tarbard, striker Michael Dixon, attacker Junior Dadson, goalkeeper Manny Agboola, as well as the likes of Daniel Flemming, Max Bradford, and Donnel Anderson.

While they’ve also added two new faces in Junior Luke and former Blues striker Billy Jones in the last few weeks.

Sam Owusu of Barking during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020 Sam Owusu of Barking during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020

The Blues are currently also on the hunt for a goalkeeping coach for the new campaign that will work alongside first-team goalkeeper Manny Agboola and whoever else joins the club in between the sticks.

Previous experience and FA GK Badges are desirable, while regular commitment is essential. Contact justingardner06@gmail.com to apply or for more information.