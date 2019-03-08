Barking & Dagenham College one game from winning the league

Barking & Dagenham College's Dagenham & Redbridge Football Academy second team are now one game away from winning the league.

The team has played 11 games so far, with eight wins, two draws and only one loss.

Their impressive results mean they are now just two points off the top spot on the league table.

They will face their final game of the season against Waltham Forest College tofday (Wednesday).

Winning that game will guarantee them first place in the Association of Colleges (AoC) Sport London Men's League B.

Damilola Babalola, Barking & Dagenham College's Football Academy coach, said: "The boys at the Football Academy have been working extremely hard in training.

"They have shown excellent resilience and tremendous character. Hopefully we can carry on our good form for the last game and win the league."