Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barking & Dagenham College one game from winning the league

PUBLISHED: 09:00 13 May 2019

Barking & Dagenham College football team (Pic: Wow Marketing)

Barking & Dagenham College football team (Pic: Wow Marketing)

Archant

Barking & Dagenham College's Dagenham & Redbridge Football Academy second team are now one game away from winning the league.

The team has played 11 games so far, with eight wins, two draws and only one loss.

Their impressive results mean they are now just two points off the top spot on the league table.

You may also want to watch:

They will face their final game of the season against Waltham Forest College tofday (Wednesday).

Winning that game will guarantee them first place in the Association of Colleges (AoC) Sport London Men's League B.

Damilola Babalola, Barking & Dagenham College's Football Academy coach, said: "The boys at the Football Academy have been working extremely hard in training.

"They have shown excellent resilience and tremendous character. Hopefully we can carry on our good form for the last game and win the league."

Most Read

Man arrested as armed police arrive in Dagenham

Armed police in Langley Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Lee Page

Dagenham beauty shop owners fined £14k after selling ‘dangerous’ skin-whitening cosmetics

R&T Cosmetics in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: GOOGLE

Dagenham car repair shop fined more than £1600 over waste disposal records

A car repair shop at Unit 6a, VW House, Selinas Lane in Dagenham has been fined a total of £1,668 for failing to provide records that showed how it disposed of its waste.

Post letters: Prince William visit, MMR and have a garden party

Barking Town Hall. Picture: KEN MEARS

Man stabbed in Dagenham Heathway

A man in his 40s was found with a stab wound on Monday in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

Man arrested as armed police arrive in Dagenham

Armed police in Langley Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Lee Page

Dagenham beauty shop owners fined £14k after selling ‘dangerous’ skin-whitening cosmetics

R&T Cosmetics in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: GOOGLE

Dagenham car repair shop fined more than £1600 over waste disposal records

A car repair shop at Unit 6a, VW House, Selinas Lane in Dagenham has been fined a total of £1,668 for failing to provide records that showed how it disposed of its waste.

Post letters: Prince William visit, MMR and have a garden party

Barking Town Hall. Picture: KEN MEARS

Man stabbed in Dagenham Heathway

A man in his 40s was found with a stab wound on Monday in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Taylor keen for Robinson to remain with Daggers

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge and Dean Rance of Ebbsfleet United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking & Dagenham College one game from winning the league

Barking & Dagenham College football team (Pic: Wow Marketing)

Barking and Dagenham students practice interview skills with banks and other major employers

Citi Bank's global head of wholesale risk management, internal audit, Forhana Senatilleke interviews Sabir Ahmed, 17, from Barking. Picture: supplied by Wow! Marketing.

Four-midable West Ham sweep aside FA Cup finalists Watford

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini celebrates scoring their second goal during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

New book highlights Barking and Dagenham church partnership’s impact in the community

The front cover of 'Jesus in Town – How local churches partnered to bring Jesus to their community' by Barking resident Elizabeth Mednick, which has been published by Instant Apostle. Picture: Instant Apostle
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists