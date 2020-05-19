Search

Barking & Dagenham College star Bux signs for AFC Wimbledon

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 May 2020

Zayn Bux with his new shirt alongside AFC Wimbledon academy manager Marvin Hamilton (Pic: Wow Marketing)

Zayn Bux with his new shirt alongside AFC Wimbledon academy manager Marvin Hamilton (Pic: Wow Marketing)

Archant

Barking & Dagenham College student Zayn Bux has signed for League One outfit AFC Wimbledon.

Zayn Bux signing with AFC Wimbledon academy manager Marvin Hamilton (Pic: Wow Marketing)Zayn Bux signing with AFC Wimbledon academy manager Marvin Hamilton (Pic: Wow Marketing)

The 17-year-old from Barking studies at the college as part of its football academy and the opportunity to play for Wimbledon came after he was spotted by the team’s talent scout while playing a showcase game.

Bux was asked to attend training with the Dons and was soon offered a scholarship – meaning he will now be studying alongside playing for the professional outfit.

“I couldn’t believe it when I was offered the scholarship,” Bux said. “It’s excellent that I can fit in playing football around college work.

“I would really like to thank my football coach at college. They really pushed me and encouraged me and have given me the help I needed to get signed.”

Errol Parker, head of sport at Barking & Dagenham College, added: “We are incredibly proud and happy that Zayn has been signed at AFC Wimbledon.

“We would like to wish him the very best of luck with his new adventures and look forward to hearing how he is getting on.”

