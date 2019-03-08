Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barking & Dagenham enjoy mixed fortunes among other district sides at Woking Fest

PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 May 2019

Barking & Dagenham district youngster Kayla Grain (Pic: B&D District)

Barking & Dagenham district youngster Kayla Grain (Pic: B&D District)

Archant

Barking & Dagenham district girls came home from the Woking Festival with a balanced record of two wins, a draw and two defeats in Surrey.

With fourteen teams from across the country taking part, it was a time to experiment and enjoy playing against a range of opponents from outside of the London Girls' League.

Having beaten Gloucester 3-0 in the Southern Counties Cup final just five days before, Barking & Dagenham fell behind against the same opposition early on in their first game.

Vice-captain Kayla Grain showed her quality, smashing a fine strike from twenty-five yards that found the roof of the net five minutes from time.

With Gloucester on the ropes, Violette Sharpe almost made it two just seconds later when she rode a series of tackle before driving a fierce strike was tipped over with the two sides forced to settle for a share of the spoils.

It was another sensational strike that brought victory in the next game against Stevenage.

This time it was Kaltrina Ibrahimi who received a through ball from Ellie Mai Morgan, twenty yards out on the left-hand side.

You may also want to watch:

A sublime piece of skill found the time and space to force out a shot that found the opposite top corner for a 1-0 win.

It was Swansea next as Grain embarked on a one-woman mission to win the game for her team.

With her fifth attempt on goal in the opening five minutes, she eventually found the target, dancing her way through the penalty area, evading several challenges, before calming prodding home her tenth district goal.

An hour's break brought a chance to rest but also interrupted Barking & Dagenham's momentum, something ruthlessly exploited by national finalists Bexley.

The Kent side ambushed their Essex counterparts, going 2-0 early on and benefiting from the slope to besiege the Barking & Dagenham goal for much of the game.

Bexley added to their tally despite a brave and resilient effort from Barking & Dagenham.

The hosts were the final opponents, with Barking & Dagenham undeterred by defeat, pinning their opponents back from the outset.

A long ball from the back found Jasmine Lampard in space, with the tricky Woking forward twisting and turning her way into the box for the winner.

Most Read

Body found on railway tracks at Upney station

A body was found on railway tracks at Upney station this morning. Picture: GOOGLE

Man arrested as armed police arrive in Dagenham

Armed police in Langley Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Lee Page

Fire crews called to shed blaze in Dagenham

Fire crews have been called to a shed fire in Dagenham. Picture: Mike Brooke

Dagenham beauty shop owners fined £14k after selling ‘dangerous’ skin-whitening cosmetics

R&T Cosmetics in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: GOOGLE

Man stabbed in Dagenham Heathway

A man in his 40s was found with a stab wound on Monday in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

Body found on railway tracks at Upney station

A body was found on railway tracks at Upney station this morning. Picture: GOOGLE

Man arrested as armed police arrive in Dagenham

Armed police in Langley Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Lee Page

Fire crews called to shed blaze in Dagenham

Fire crews have been called to a shed fire in Dagenham. Picture: Mike Brooke

Dagenham beauty shop owners fined £14k after selling ‘dangerous’ skin-whitening cosmetics

R&T Cosmetics in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: GOOGLE

Man stabbed in Dagenham Heathway

A man in his 40s was found with a stab wound on Monday in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking & Dagenham enjoy mixed fortunes among other district sides at Woking Fest

Barking & Dagenham district youngster Kayla Grain (Pic: B&D District)

Kandi insists Daggers’ full focus is on promotion push

Chike Kandi celebrates his goal for Dagenham & Redbridge against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Siddle hoping impressive performances with Essex leads to Ashes selection

Peter Siddle of Essex during Essex Eagles vs Sussex Sharks, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th April 2019

Cricket: Goresbrook, Ardleigh Green & Havering get off to winning starts

The 2019 cricket season is underway

Why journalism is so vital in uncovering the truth

David Dinsmore, chairman of News Media Association
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists