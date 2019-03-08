Barking & Dagenham enjoy mixed fortunes among other district sides at Woking Fest

Barking & Dagenham district girls came home from the Woking Festival with a balanced record of two wins, a draw and two defeats in Surrey.

With fourteen teams from across the country taking part, it was a time to experiment and enjoy playing against a range of opponents from outside of the London Girls' League.

Having beaten Gloucester 3-0 in the Southern Counties Cup final just five days before, Barking & Dagenham fell behind against the same opposition early on in their first game.

Vice-captain Kayla Grain showed her quality, smashing a fine strike from twenty-five yards that found the roof of the net five minutes from time.

With Gloucester on the ropes, Violette Sharpe almost made it two just seconds later when she rode a series of tackle before driving a fierce strike was tipped over with the two sides forced to settle for a share of the spoils.

It was another sensational strike that brought victory in the next game against Stevenage.

This time it was Kaltrina Ibrahimi who received a through ball from Ellie Mai Morgan, twenty yards out on the left-hand side.

A sublime piece of skill found the time and space to force out a shot that found the opposite top corner for a 1-0 win.

It was Swansea next as Grain embarked on a one-woman mission to win the game for her team.

With her fifth attempt on goal in the opening five minutes, she eventually found the target, dancing her way through the penalty area, evading several challenges, before calming prodding home her tenth district goal.

An hour's break brought a chance to rest but also interrupted Barking & Dagenham's momentum, something ruthlessly exploited by national finalists Bexley.

The Kent side ambushed their Essex counterparts, going 2-0 early on and benefiting from the slope to besiege the Barking & Dagenham goal for much of the game.

Bexley added to their tally despite a brave and resilient effort from Barking & Dagenham.

The hosts were the final opponents, with Barking & Dagenham undeterred by defeat, pinning their opponents back from the outset.

A long ball from the back found Jasmine Lampard in space, with the tricky Woking forward twisting and turning her way into the box for the winner.