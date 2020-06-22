Barking announce eight returnees and add Junior Luke

Junior Luke of Hornchurch tangles with James Goode of Thurrock (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barking manager Justin Gardner has been busy retaining a number of his squad from last season while adding the first new face ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Junior Dadson of Barking during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020 Junior Dadson of Barking during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020

The Blues began to start climbing the Isthmian League South Central table after a slow start, before the campaign was made ‘null and void’ due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Boss Gardner will obviously be keen to make a few tweaks to help them get off to a stronger start to the new season when they will hopefully also have their 4G pitch installed at Mayesbrook Park.

You may also want to watch:

The club have already announced the return of eight players, including captain Abs Seymour, right-back Ricky Tarbard, striker Michael Dixon, attacker Junior Dadson, goalkeeper Manny Agboola, as well as the likes of Daniel Flemming, Max Bradford, and Donnel Anderson.

Michael Dixon of Barking is denied by Craig Bradshaw during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020 Michael Dixon of Barking is denied by Craig Bradshaw during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020

That brings back a huge core of last season’s Barking squad that were pushing for a late surge to make the play-offs.

Goalkeeper Agboola joined later in the campaign but proved to be a huge asset, while Dixon finished as the club’s top goalscorer with Dadson not far behind, as the others proved crucial in midfield and defence.

The Blues have also brought in Junior Luke, who has been around the non-league circuit for many years, and could prove to be a huge addition to bolster their options.

Luke has played for the likes of Billericay Town and Hornchurch in the past.