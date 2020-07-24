Search

Barking announce pre-season fixtures

PUBLISHED: 14:26 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 24 July 2020

Barking manager Justin Gardner during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020

Barking manager Justin Gardner during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barking have announced their pre-season fixtures ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 season.

The Blues are once again set to line-up in the Isthmian South Central with the same opponents next season with the season being made null and void due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

They will start preparation with a trip to face Corinthians on Saturday, August, 8 before hosting National League South outfit Concord Rangers the following week.

Manager Justin Gardner and his side will then go away to Walthamstow on Tuesday, August, 18 before then hosting Billericay Town on the Saturday.

It is a trip to AFC Sudbury on August, 29, and then they’ll be at home to Waltoon & Hersham before hosting both Enfield Town and Romford to wrap up their pre-season fixtures.

Barking will then be hoping to start their league campaign on Saturday, September, 19.

