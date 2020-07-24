Barking announce pre-season fixtures

Barking manager Justin Gardner during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barking have announced their pre-season fixtures ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blues are once again set to line-up in the Isthmian South Central with the same opponents next season with the season being made null and void due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

They will start preparation with a trip to face Corinthians on Saturday, August, 8 before hosting National League South outfit Concord Rangers the following week.

Manager Justin Gardner and his side will then go away to Walthamstow on Tuesday, August, 18 before then hosting Billericay Town on the Saturday.

It is a trip to AFC Sudbury on August, 29, and then they’ll be at home to Waltoon & Hersham before hosting both Enfield Town and Romford to wrap up their pre-season fixtures.

Barking will then be hoping to start their league campaign on Saturday, September, 19.