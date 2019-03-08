Boss Gardner wants Barking to build on efforts in FA Cup exit for Ashford Town trip

Barking manager Justin Gardner is keen for his side to build on a positive FA Cup performance against Kings Langley in the league this weekend.

The Blues travel to Ashford Town on Saturday as they still search for their first win in the Isthmian South Central this season.

But boss Gardner feels his side can take plenty of positives into the match, despite crashing out of the FA Cup with a 3-1 defeat at the weekend.

"If we take the performance from Saturday and cut out the sloppy goals we gave away, I feel against a team in our own league will mean we'll do well," Gardner said.

"We've still got to be tighter at the back and that is something we'll be working on in training.

"Parts of the game I was very pleased with because we could have scored five or six goals against a team of a higher division.

"They had that little bit of quality and maybe they got the rub of the green."

The former Aveley manager doesn't know too much about their opponents this upcoming weekend but will be doing his homework ahead of the match.

"We'll be working on it. We'll get a report on them and take it from there really," he added.

Winger Johnny Ashman is finding his form for Barking in recent weeks and now has three goals in five games.

Boss Gardner is hoping the former Clapton and Witham Town man can continue his form as he knows he is capable of performing each and every week.

"Johnny is capable of scoring a goal every game in my opinion," he said. "To be fair he had a quiet game on Saturday and scored, that's the thing about having him on the pitch - he is always a threat whether it's from set-pieces or open play.

"I think that's three goals in five games which is not bad, that's a positive."

Ashford Town currently sit bottom of the league table with four defeats to their name, so Barking will be hoping they can start to push on with a win this weekend.

Barking also then play their first home match after five away fixtures when they host Waltham Abbey at Mayesbrook Park on Tuesday.