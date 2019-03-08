Barking assistant Flemming feels new signings have sent out a statement to the league

Jay Knight in action for Barking at Norwich United (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking assistant manager Adam Flemming feels the club's signings have sent a statement of intent to the teams in the Bostik South Central.

The Blues are back in pre-season training and have already got a friendly under their belts as they drew 3-3 with Burnham Ramblers on Saturday.

Flemming, who joined the club from Cray Wanderers under-23s alongside Mark Dacey to help out manager Justin Gardner, is excited about the squad that has been assembled.

"I think signing three new forwards was a big statement from Justin himself, it was something he recognised last season, that we wasn't creating enough goals," Flemming told the club website.

"Making that statement it says a lot, then you look at the midfield, we've brought in a few and then there is the core of the team that were here last year.

"The skipper is still here, centre-backs, and Junior Dadson is a brilliant signing from Cray Wanderers - he just won the league over there, he'll bring a lot to the side, a lot of experience and hard work.

"He's also a role model for the younger lads."

The new assistant was pleased with the match against Burnham and saw it as a fantastic opportunity to hand a number of youngsters and trialists the chance to show what they're about.

"We had all the trialists in, a few young boys that have come out of various clubs that have asked to come down, so this was the perfect opportunity to see them in a game situation.

"We left the first-team boys in the gym so they've been beasted down there, but it was good to see some of the boys, especially the young ones staking a claim and showing they want to get into the first-team."

He also revealed he is excited about the big project at Mayesbrook Park and that was the reason he joined the club.

"When I got the call from Justin, I was on my way to Cyprus, I was literally going through customs while on the phone to him.

"The plans that he is trying to put in place over the next few years is something I wanted to be part of.

"He wants us to help implement a style that can filter down from the first-team to the under-23's, the under-18's and right the way down to the under-7's.

"He has brought us in to help change the way Barking play and the whole philosophy."