Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Gardner 'dreaming' of an FA Cup run with Barking ahead of tie with former club Aveley

PUBLISHED: 16:00 22 August 2019

Nana Boakye-Yiadom attacks (pic Terry Gilbert)

Nana Boakye-Yiadom attacks (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Barking manager Justin Gardner is dreaming of making a run in the prestigious FA Cup this campaign.

A goalmouth scramble at Marlow (pic Terry Gilbert)A goalmouth scramble at Marlow (pic Terry Gilbert)

The Blues will take on BetVictor Isthmian North side Aveley at Parkside Stadium on Friday evening in the preliminary round.

And Gardner is hoping to cause an upset against his former club The Millers and progress into the next round.

"It will be a tough game,, but FA Cup is what a lot of football players dream of," Gardner said.

"I think people in non-league football have not taken it serious. When I was a kid I used to always watch the FA Cup, and when I had the opportunity to play in it when I was a player and now to manage in it, is great.

"It's something that when I do finish with football, it will be something I look back at with fond memories because it is a special tournament. I think some players forget that and I hope they know how big it is."

You may also want to watch:

The boss wants his squad to take inspiration from Haringey Borough who made it to the first round last season before they crashed out to Wimbledon.

"You only have to look at what Haringey Borough did last year and if we could do anything near to that it would be a dream," added Gardner.

The former Billericay Town is looking forward to the occasion and is hoping the 3G pitch can play into his side's favour as they've already lost home advantage.

"Cup game against my old club Aveley, we're looking forward to it, and we'll be the underdogs in that fixture but will hope to come away victorious," he said.

"It's technically meant to be a home game but because our pitch isn't available, it's at Aveley so that is going to give them an advantage. Anything can happen in a cup game, though, as form goes out the window.

"The game on the 3G I think will suit us, but again our first three games couldn't have been much tougher. We had Marlow who made the play-offs last year, Aveley that made it and Ware who finished two points outside.

"That's a tough start, but you have to play them at some point and it's probably to play them early doors as every team gets better."

Barking lost their season opener 3-1 to Marlow at the weekend, with Emmanuel Ighorae on target.

Most Read

Teenager stabbed in the arm in Dagenham

The teenager was stabbed near the entrance to Central Park, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Demolition of Dagenham jobcentre to begin

The Dagenham jobcentre was closed last year. Picture: Ken Mears

Families evacuated after ‘threat to burn down’ tower block in Barking

Emergency services cordoning off part of Barking's Gascoigne estate after receiving a threat to set a tower block alight. Picture: Charlie Wilding

Dagenham woman shocked as dad’s memorial bench is stolen

Michelle Grant on a bench dedicated to her father, John Bloom. With no record of the bench being removed, it has possibly been stolen. Picture: Michelle Grant.

Almost 100 cannabis plants found at Dagenham weed factory

Stanley Avenue. Police found a cannabis factory in the upstairs bedrooms of a house on the road. Picture: Google.

Most Read

Teenager stabbed in the arm in Dagenham

The teenager was stabbed near the entrance to Central Park, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Demolition of Dagenham jobcentre to begin

The Dagenham jobcentre was closed last year. Picture: Ken Mears

Families evacuated after ‘threat to burn down’ tower block in Barking

Emergency services cordoning off part of Barking's Gascoigne estate after receiving a threat to set a tower block alight. Picture: Charlie Wilding

Dagenham woman shocked as dad’s memorial bench is stolen

Michelle Grant on a bench dedicated to her father, John Bloom. With no record of the bench being removed, it has possibly been stolen. Picture: Michelle Grant.

Almost 100 cannabis plants found at Dagenham weed factory

Stanley Avenue. Police found a cannabis factory in the upstairs bedrooms of a house on the road. Picture: Google.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Gardner ‘dreaming’ of an FA Cup run with Barking ahead of tie with former club Aveley

Nana Boakye-Yiadom attacks (pic Terry Gilbert)

Cricket: Lawrence extends Essex contract

Dan Lawrence in batting action for Essex (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Dagenham 88 Runners step out at Crown to Crown event as Melissa makes half mark

Dagenham 88 Runners Louise Honey Chappell at the Crown to Crown event

Cricket: Barwick optimistic about Goresbrook run-in

Shane Barwick hits out for Goresbrook against Ardleigh Green & Havering (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

GCSE results: Big progress at Dagenham Park, says school

A pupil open her results at Dagenham Park secondary school. Picture: Dagenham Park.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists